DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Court Bars OpenAI From Using “io” Branding for AI Hardware Products

ByJolyen

Dec 7, 2025

Court Bars OpenAI From Using “io” Branding for AI Hardware Products

OpenAI has been barred by a U.S. court from using the “io” name in connection with its planned AI hardware products, after a ruling found the branding could be confused with that of a competing startup already operating in the AI hardware market.

Origin of the io Startup and OpenAI Acquisition

The startup io was founded in 2024 by Jony Ive, the former Apple designer known for his role in creating the original iPhone and other Apple products. The company was established to develop next-generation hardware designed for artificial intelligence applications.

In May, OpenAI acquired io for an estimated $6.5 billion and announced plans to produce a hardware device as part of its broader product strategy.

Trademark Dispute and Legal Challenge

Google Ventures–backed startup iyO, which develops AI hardware products, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in June. The company alleged that OpenAI’s use of the “io” branding was confusingly similar to its own name and could mislead consumers.

Earlier this week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a June decision by a district court to grant a temporary restraining order on the branding, according to Bloomberg Law. The ruling prevents OpenAI, its chief executive Sam Altman, Jony Ive, and IO Products, Inc. from using the “io” trademark for products deemed comparable to those made by iyO.

OpenAI removed all “io” branding from its website in June following the initial court order.

Scope of the Court’s Ruling

The court’s decision does not prohibit OpenAI from using the “io” name in all contexts. The restriction applies only when the branding is used to market products that the court considers similar to those produced by iyO.

In June, OpenAI said on X that it did not agree with the complaint and was reviewing its options. The company has not issued a public statement in response to the latest ruling.

Statements From iyO and Ongoing Litigation Timeline

In July, iyO chief executive Jason Rugolo said it was “appalling” that what he described as a large corporate entity such as OpenAI, along with high-profile figures, would attempt to overpower a smaller startup through branding.

MacRumors reported that the litigation could extend into 2027 or 2028. The case is scheduled to return to the district court for a preliminary injunction hearing in April 2026.

Status of OpenAI’s Planned Hardware Device

OpenAI’s hardware product is expected to be released sometime in late 2026 or 2027. Specific details remain limited. Leaks cited by The Wall Street Journal describe the device as a screenless portable product that is neither smart glasses nor a traditional display. It has been described as a “third core device” intended for use alongside a laptop and a smartphone.

Last month, Jony Ive and Sam Altman said a working prototype of the device already exists.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Elysium Wealth Advisors Announces Expert Financial Services for Expatriates
Dec 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
Azerbaijan has launched it’s first-ever student satellite
Dec 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
Wikipedia Introduces Mobile App Year-End Recap for Logged-In Users
Dec 7, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801