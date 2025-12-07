Wikipedia Introduces Mobile App Year-End Recap for Logged-In Users

Wikipedia has introduced a year-end recap feature that allows logged-in users to review their reading activity over the past year, offering statistics such as the number of articles viewed, topics most frequently visited, and total time spent reading, with access currently limited to its mobile application.

Scope and Limitations of the User Recap

The recap is available only through Wikipedia’s mobile app and draws solely from pages viewed on mobile devices while users were logged in. As a result, activity from desktop browsing or mobile use without login is not included, which may limit the completeness of the data. The recap also does not include additional novelty features commonly found in other year-end summaries, such as estimated user “age” metrics based on activity patterns.

Comparison to Other Year-End Recap Features

Spotify launched its Wrapped feature nearly a decade ago, a format that has since been adopted in various forms by other music-streaming services, including Apple Music and Amazon Music. Wikipedia’s recap follows a similar annual review format but focuses strictly on reading behavior within its platform.

Sitewide Most-Viewed Pages in 2025

Alongside the personal recap feature, Wikipedia released its own sitewide year-in-review highlighting the most-viewed pages across the platform. The article on deceased political activist Charlie Kirk ranked first with approximately 45 million page views. The page titled Deaths in 2025 followed with about 43 million views. The biography of serial killer Ed Gein placed third with just over 31 million views, driven in part by interest linked to the Netflix series Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

The remainder of the top 10 list was dominated by well-known public figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, and Elon Musk. Musk launched a Wikipedia competitor called Grokipedia earlier in the year. Two films also entered the top rankings, with the vampire drama Sinners ranking eighth and the comic-book reboot Superman placing tenth.

Readership and Contributor Activity Across the Platform

Wikipedia reported continued high usage across its network. The English-language site alone is accessed by roughly 1 billion unique devices each month, generating about 2.4 billion hours of reading time. Across Wikipedia’s full portfolio of more than 300 languages, total reading time reached approximately 4.6 billion hours.

The platform currently has around 250,000 volunteer editors worldwide, contributing more than 300 edits per minute. In total, about 67 million edits were made across roughly 300 language editions over the year. English-language pages accounted for just over 30 million edits, followed by French, German, Spanish, and Russian editions.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

