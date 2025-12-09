Shineii Announces Marketplace for Professional Boat Care

Shineii Sets New Standard for Professional Boat Care

For years, boat owners have faced persistent challenges when securing reliable and transparent maintenance services. Many have relied on fragmented networks or unverified local providers, often resulting in inconsistent quality and a lack of accountability. Shineii introduces a new approach to this longstanding issue by offering a structured online marketplace that connects boat owners with certified specialists for polishing, cleaning, and scheduled maintenance.

The platform enables users to select vetted professionals through an intuitive digital interface. Each transaction is facilitated through an escrow-style payment system, ensuring funds are only released once both parties confirm satisfaction. This process is designed to reduce disputes, eliminate hidden charges, and establish a dependable standard for professional boat care.

Addressing Key Challenges in Boat Maintenance

Maintaining a vessel is widely recognized as a necessary but often stressful responsibility for boat owners. Difficulties in sourcing verified providers, managing expectations, and coordinating service schedules can complicate the experience. Shineii aims to streamline these elements by creating a unified system where users can browse, book, and approve services with full transparency.

The platform’s structured process is built to encourage clear communication between specialists and boat owners. By providing a transparent pricing model and consistency across service offerings, Shineii minimizes uncertainty and improves overall service reliability.

Recognizing Innovation: Recent Award Achievement

Shineii has recently been honored with the Best Boat Care App in the Global Yachting Industry 2025 award . This recognition highlights the platform’s contributions to modernizing boat maintenance and strengthening trust within the sector. The award reflects Shineii’s focus on transparency, secure transactions, and ease of use, underscoring its continued commitment to elevating standards in professional boat care.

A Vision Geared Toward Global Expansion

While Shineii is initially launching across Scandinavia, it is structured for international scaling. The company plans to expand into major global yachting regions, including coastal hubs known for high concentrations of private vessels and marinas. This approach positions Shineii to serve a diverse international user base and create consistency in the quality of professional boat care offered worldwide.

The platform’s design supports rapid deployment in new regions by emphasizing simple onboarding for service providers, uniform quality standards, and a reliable digital infrastructure. These elements strengthen Shineii’s long-term ambition to deliver a unified global ecosystem for boat maintenance services.

Leadership Focused on Practical Innovation

Shineii’s founder, Marcel Fuursted, brings more than two decades of experience in developing and scaling companies. His work in creating digital solutions has shaped Shineii’s streamlined approach to service delivery, payment security, and user satisfaction.

“Trust is the currency of the boating industry,” Fuursted states. “We support our customers all the way through the process, so they are never left unattended until the job is 100% finished. Shineii is designed to make booking boat services as simple and secure as any modern online transaction.”

Fuursted’s leadership continues to guide Shineii’s evolving model as the company transitions from a regional launch to a globally accessible platform.

Transforming the Future of Boat Care

Shineii’s growth reflects broader changes in how boat owners engage with maintenance services. With the marine sector increasingly adopting digital tools, structured service systems are becoming essential for improving user confidence and industry consistency. Shineii’s marketplace responds to this shift by offering a dependable alternative to traditional, localized service networks.

The platform’s integration of verified specialists, transparent pricing, and structured approvals helps foster long-term reliability. As Shineii expands, it aims to encourage industry-wide improvements in accountability and service standards. The company’s approach aligns with expectations for modern marine services, convenience, clarity, and trust supported by technology.

Shineii’s development marks a step forward in how boat owners can maintain, manage, and protect their vessels. With its ongoing expansion, sustained focus on transparency, and recent industry recognition, the platform is positioned to play a significant role in shaping the future of professional boat care.

About Shineii

Shineii is a digital marketplace connecting boat owners with certified specialists in polishing, cleaning, and scheduled maintenance.

Founded by entrepreneur Marcel Fuursted, Shineii focuses on transparent pricing, secure escrow-style payment systems, and streamlined booking experiences. With planned international expansion, Shineii aims to establish a consistent global standard for professional boat care services.

