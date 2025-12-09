Securiet Wealth Sets a New Standard in Personalized Wealth Management

Securiet Wealth Transforms Wealth Management with Custom Solutions

Securiet Wealth, a modern fiduciary wealth management firm, is reshaping the landscape of investment services by offering personalized, transparent, and research-driven strategies. Specializing in building, managing, and monitoring investment portfolios in-house for individuals, households, and business owners.

Securiet aims to provide clients with the control and clarity they need to secure their financial futures.

The Vision Behind Securiet Wealth

Founded by Lana Kyrukhina, a former Wall Street research analyst, Securiet Wealth was created to provide everyday investors with financial solutions that break away from the traditional one-size-fits-all large institutional approach.Securiet mission is to offer customized strategies, tailored to address each client unique goals.Portfolios built on direct investments model, without mutual funds or costly products—to enhance client returns and tax efficiency.”

“We built Securiet to ensure that our clients receive the same level of expertise and personalized service typically reserved for large institutions,” said Lana Kyrukhina, Founder and CEO of Securiet Wealth. “Our in-house research-driven model gives clients the clarity, access, and control they need to make informed financial decisions, empowering them to grow and protect their wealth in ways that traditional financial services often cannot.”

How Securiet Wealth Differentiates Itself

Unlike traditional wealth management firms that often rely on product sales or commissions, Securiet Wealth offers a fiduciary-driven service. Each client receives a personalized strategy that’s built from scratch, tailored to their unique goals, taxes, and long-term financial needs.

Key differentiators include:

Custom-built Portfolios: Every portfolio is personalized based on individual needs, offering a more effective, tailored approach to investment.

In-house Research: Investment selections are evaluated by an internal research team, ensuring decisions are supported by institutional-grade analysis.

401(k) Optimizer & Self-Directed Brokerage (SDBA) Management: Most employer plans limit investment choices. Securiet’s 401(k) Optimizer and SDBA management unlock a broader universe of investments, lower costs, and the potential for stronger, more controlled retirement outcomes.

Business Owners:Tax – Elimination and Business Retirement Planning:Securiet Offers the Planning approach that may sharply reduce or completely eliminate capital gains taxes when selling your business. Securiet guides owners on how to qualify and capture this benefit.

No Expensive Fund Layers: Securiet avoids high-cost products and mutual funds, instead offering individual bonds, equities, structured notes, private credit, pre-IPOs, alternatives, and low-cost ETFs.

Exclusive Investment Opportunities: Clients have access to private deals, pre-IPO opportunities, and alternatives, typically unavailable through traditional advisory firms.

Tailored Tax Strategies: Investment plans are designed with tax efficiency in mind to optimize both retirement outcome and long-term wealth growth.

Tactical Portfolio Management: Portfolios are actively managed for risk,opportunity, and market evolution, ensuring portfolios remain aligned with clients’ evolving financial goals.

Wealth Management for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

Securiet Wealth places particular emphasis on providing tailored solutions for entrepreneurs and business owners. They offer specialized strategies that not only help owners grow their business but also convert business profits into long-term personal wealth.

Business owners benefit from Securiet’s expertise in building retirement and savings plans that complement their hard work. The firm also offers unique services such as business buy-sell consultations and qualified small business stock (QSBS) planning, helping reduce tax burdens and safeguard wealth.

“Entrepreneurs face unique challenges in both growing their businesses and ensuring their personal wealth is protected,” said Ms. Kyrukhina. “At Securiet, we are dedicated to showing business owners how to turn their profits into meaningful, tax-efficient wealth while also planning for their future.”

Commitment to a Fiduciary Approach

Securiet Wealth operates on the principle of fiduciary responsibility, meaning the firm acts solely in the best interests of its clients. This commitment ensures clients are never subjected to conflicts of interest. The firm’s flat-fee model guarantees clients access to expert-driven strategies without hidden fees or product-based incentives.

“We believe that a true fiduciary relationship is the only way to ensure our clients’ best interests are always prioritized,” added Kyrukhina. “Our flat-fee model ensures that every client has access to expert-driven strategies without hidden fees or product-based incentives.”

Tailored Wealth Strategies for Every Stage of Life

Whether clients are planning for retirement, seeking to maximize tax benefits, or aiming to protect wealth from market volatility, Securiet Wealth provides comprehensive services that evolve with life’s changes. The firm’s strategies are designed to withstand market cycles and adapt to clients’ goals, offering peace of mind that their financial future is in capable hands.

Recent Recognition

In recognition of its innovative and client-first approach, Securiet Wealth was recently named the Best Personalized Investment Strategy Service in the United States of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights Securiet Wealth’s exceptional ability to provide customized, research-driven investment solutions, setting the firm apart in an industry that often relies on one-size-fits-all strategies. The firm’s commitment to personalized, tax-efficient, and transparent wealth management has earned it a leading position in the industry, underscoring its dedication to helping clients navigate the complexities of modern finance.

About Securiet Wealth

Securiet Wealth is a modern fiduciary wealth management firm focused on delivering personalized, transparent, and research-driven investment strategies. Founded by Lana Kyrukhina, the firm aims to provide clients with clarity, control, and access to institutional-grade investment opportunities. Securiet Wealth specializes in building, managing, and monitoring customized portfolios for individuals, households, and business owners. For more information, visit securiet.com .

Media Contact

Lana Kyrukhina

Founder & CEO, Securiet Wealth

Email: info@securiet.com



Website: Securiet Wealth



LinkedIn: Securiet Wealth