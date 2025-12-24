DMR News

Exculpa Abogados Strengthens Its Criminal Defense Practice Amid Growing Demand in Seville

ByEthan Lin

Dec 24, 2025

Exculpa Abogados, a law firm dedicated exclusively to criminal defense, has announced the expansion of its specialized legal operations in Seville. The move comes as the region sees an increase in complex judicial proceedings involving economic offenses, cybercrime, and public health violations, driving a need for legal counsel that moves beyond general practice.

Under the leadership of founding partners Salvador Castillejo Leonés and Francisco Campos Notario, the firm has structured its practice to address the specific procedural demands of the modern Spanish penal system. Unlike multi-disciplinary firms that handle civil or administrative matters alongside criminal cases, Exculpa Abogados maintains a strict focus on penal law. This specialization allows the firm to provide the technical rigor required for high-stakes defense strategies, particularly in the early stages of detention and instruction.

Addressing the Critical Hours of Defense

A central component of the firm’s service model is its 24-hour urgent assistance unit. In criminal law, the initial hours following an arrest are often determinative of the case’s outcome. Statements made at police stations or during the first judicial appearance can severely impact the defense strategy. Exculpa Abogados has established a protocol ensuring that a specialized attorney is available 365 days a year to assist detainees immediately, safeguarding constitutional rights and preventing procedural errors during these critical windows.

Responding to New Legal Challenges

The firm’s expanded operations in Seville are designed to cover the full spectrum of the Criminal Code, with specific technical resources allocated to emerging crime sectors:

  • Economic and Corporate Crime: The firm represents individuals and businesses facing charges of fraud (estafas), misappropriation, money laundering, and corporate liability.
  • Cybercrime: With digital offenses on the rise, Exculpa provides specialized defense for online fraud, identity theft, and data privacy violations.
  • Drug Trafficking and Public Health: The firm handles complex litigation regarding the possession and distribution of controlled substances, challenging evidence and ensuring due process.
  • Crimes Against the Person: This includes rigorous defense in cases of injury, homicide, and gender violence, where the firm combines legal expertise with necessary discretion.

Leadership and Expertise

Exculpa Abogados was founded on the principle that effective criminal defense requires unwavering dedication and specific subject-matter expertise. Partners Salvador Castillejo Leonés and Francisco Campos Notario have built a team that prioritizes a proactive litigation style, intervening decisively at the instructional phase to seek dismissals or favorable plea negotiations before cases reach trial.

The firm continues to serve clients across Seville and the broader Andalusian region, providing a defense infrastructure that is both accessible and technically sophisticated.

About Exculpa Abogados

Exculpa Abogados is a boutique criminal law firm headquartered in Seville, Spain, with additional presence in Córdoba, Huelva, and Cádiz. The firm provides specialized legal defense for individuals and corporations across all areas of criminal law, offering 24/7 assistance for detainees and a commitment to rigorous, client-focused representation

