Judge Blocks Deportation Of CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed After U.S. Entry Ban

Dec 28, 2025

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from arresting or deporting Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, after the U.S. State Department barred him and four other researchers from entering the United States over their work on online abuse and disinformation.

Court Order And State Department Action

The New York Times reported that Ahmed is one of five researchers and regulators whose work prompted the State Department to declare them barred from the United States earlier this week. The department linked the decision to their professional activities related to digital platforms and misinformation, without outlining specific allegations against each individual.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the targeted group as “radical activists and weaponized NGOs” who have “led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints they oppose.”

Ahmed’s Immigration Status

Ahmed was born in the United Kingdom but holds a U.S. green card and lives in the United States. He has an American wife and child. The judge’s order prevents immigration authorities from taking enforcement action against him while the case proceeds.

Response From Ahmed

In an interview with PBS News, Ahmed defended his work and criticized the government’s decision. He said the move reflected attempts by large technology companies, including Meta, OpenAI, and Elon Musk’s X, to avoid accountability by using financial influence in politics.

Prior Legal Dispute With X

The Center for Countering Digital Hate has published research examining online misinformation and platform practices, drawing opposition from some technology firms. Last year, X filed a lawsuit against the organization, alleging harm caused by its research. The case was dismissed, though an appeal is still pending.

