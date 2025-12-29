Transforming the Financial Media Landscape

In an era where precision and scale are paramount in finance, Eunice.io is redefining the landscape of investor relations and financial media. Cofounded by Tiz Gambacorta and Claire Morgan, a finance industry veteran with a proven track record of managing nearly $1 billion in assets across global institutions, Eunice.io bridges the gap between traditional finance models and modern digital innovations. With a focus on data-driven insights, the company has emerged as a trusted media and data partner to publicly listed companies, supporting market access, liquidity engagement strategies, and audience intelligence.

The Power of Behavioral Data

At the heart of Eunice.io’s success is its proprietary dataset, which encompasses roughly 16 billion annual behavioral datapoints. This wealth of data enables the company to track and analyze investor behavior at an unprecedented scale. Eunice.io doesn’t just deliver messages to large audiences; it reaches the right audiences with unparalleled precision. This behavioral intelligence enables issuers to communicate with highly specific investor segments, resulting in more meaningful interactions and improved market outcomes.

Eunice’s Influence: A Platform Built for Investors

Today, Eunice.io serves a diverse and sophisticated audience of over 4 million subscribers. With a vast network of engaged investors, the platform has become a go-to source for independent analysis, investment tools, and high-quality opportunities. Unlike traditional financial publishers that rely on broad, one-size-fits-all approaches, Eunice.io’s model is uniquely tailored to provide actionable insights to both companies and investors. This level of precision in identifying investor intent sets Eunice apart from the competition, making it a key player in modern financial media ecosystems.

Tiz Gambacorta’s Vision: Combining Finance with Innovation

Tiz Gambacorta’s extensive background in managing significant financial portfolios, paired with his education at Imperial College London, Oxford University, and Harvard Business School, laid the foundation for Eunice.io’s data-centric approach to investor acquisition. “I wanted to build a platform that combined institutional rigor with the speed and scale of digital platforms,” Gambacorta says. “Eunice is about more than just reaching investors; it’s about connecting companies with the right investors through a data-driven model that predicts behavior.”

Advising Public Companies on Market Liquidity

Beyond its digital media platform, Eunice.io is also a trusted advisor to publicly listed companies, offering strategic insight into investor relations and stock liquidity engagement strategies. Eunice’s expertise helps businesses maximize their presence in the financial markets by tapping into the company’s expansive and data-rich investor community. Through this advisory role, Eunice continues to shape the future of investor communications and media relations.

Award Recognition: Best Investor Email List in the USA of 2025

Eunice.io has recently been honored with the prestigious Best Investor Email List in the USA of 2025 award by Evergreen Awards, an evaluator of financial media and marketing platforms. The recognition reinforces the platform’s data-driven approach and commitment to innovation, highlighting its role in helping public companies reach targeted investor audiences and further solidifying its place as a key player in the financial media sector.

A Bright Future Ahead

Looking forward, Eunice.io aims to expand its influence even further, continuing to innovate in the world of financial media. The company is poised to leverage its growing network and behavioral data to develop new tools and insights that will further enhance its value to investors and companies alike. With a strong foundation built on data, expertise, and scale, Eunice.io is set to remain at the forefront of the industry, positioning itself as a defining force in the future of investor media.

About Eunice.io

Eunice.io is a leading financial media platform that combines cutting-edge data science with a large, engaged investor audience. Cofounded by Tiz Gambacorta and Claire Morgan, Eunice serves over 4 million investors, providing them with the tools and insights they need to make informed investment decisions. The platform uses a proprietary dataset of ca. 16 billion behavioral data points annually to precisely match investors with opportunities. Eunice is trusted by publicly traded companies for its expertise in market access, liquidity engagement strategies, and investor audience intelligence.

