FLY Miami Art Announces Evolution from Nostalgia to Love in Action

FLY Miami Art, the artistic practice of Facundo L. Yebne, known professionally as FLY, is proud to announce the formal integration of LOVE as the central thematic focus of its public and private art installations for 2026. This evolution marks a new chapter in FLY’s artistic journey, reinforcing a commitment to use art as a tool for unity, connection, and emotional expression on a global scale.

What began as a deeply personal journey rooted in grief has grown into a transformative body of work that transcends the playful origins of the rubber duck. Through monumental sculptures, immersive installations, and limited-edition artworks, FLY Miami Art has redefined public art by transforming a nostalgic childhood symbol into a powerful message of love, resilience, and community. The rubber duck, once a simple object of joy and innocence, now carries universal meaning as a symbol of healing, connection, and hope.

From Nostalgia to Love in Action

FLY’s journey with rubber ducks started during a period of personal loss, with the artist drawn to their association with innocence and joy. Initially, the rubber duck served as a comforting symbol, a link to happier memories and a source of hope. However, over time, the artist realized the broader potential of the rubber duck to convey deeper, more profound emotional messages. This realization transformed FLY Miami Art into a practice that uses the rubber duck to express the themes of love, togetherness, and resilience.

The shift from nostalgia to a contemporary language of love and social connection is at the heart of FLY’s art. The rubber duck, once an object of childhood play, has been elevated to a symbol capable of carrying emotional weight and communicating universal messages of unity. This evolution marks a defining moment in the development of FLY Miami Art, where nostalgia becomes a gateway to larger cultural and emotional conversations.

Monumental Installations That Speak to the Heart

Among FLY Miami Art’s most significant works is UnityBeak, a monumental public installation that was commissioned by Lincoln Road and the City of Miami Beach. Constructed from over 14,000 rubber ducks, the sculpture depicts two giant rubber ducks standing side by side in a gentle kiss, symbolizing the idea that strength lays in the numbers and unity rather than isolation. UnityBeak has become a landmark on Lincoln Road, stopping pedestrians in their tracks and inviting them to reflect on connection in an increasingly divided world.

Another defining work is Proud Love, a ten-foot heart sculpture created from nearly 7,000 rubber ducks. Installed in Miami Beach, this piece has become an iconic symbol of inclusive love and visibility, particularly embraced by the LGBTQ+ community. More than just a visual statement, Proud Love affirms that love is something to be seen, celebrated, and shared openly. It stands as a testament to the power of love to bring people together, create visibility, and foster a sense of belonging.

A Philosophy of Collective Experience and Social Impact

The power of FLY Miami Art lies not only in its visual appeal but in its participatory nature. These works invite people to engage emotionally, physically, and collectively, turning public spaces into meeting points where art becomes a shared experience. This participatory approach fosters a sense of community, belonging, and collective ownership over the message of unity and love that FLY’s art seeks to convey.

In addition to its public installations, FLY Miami Art has extended its reach into private collections with collectible artworks. Yebne creates limited edition wall pieces using tiny resin ducks, and resin over wooden canvases, translating the emotional language of his public art into intimate formats. His works have been exhibited at major platforms during Miami Art Week, including Art Miami, Context Art Miami, Spectrum Miami, and Aqua Art Miami.

International Recognition and the Power of Art for Change

In 2025, Yebne received significant international recognition when he was awarded Fourth Prize in Installation Art at the XV Florence Biennale. This prestigious award, presented at the Biennale Internazionale d’Arte Contemporanea e Design in Florence, Italy, recognized the conceptual strength and execution of FLY’s large-scale installations. The honor positioned FLY Miami Art within the global contemporary art dialogue, solidifying its impact and relevance in the art world.

Philanthropy has always been at the core of FLY Miami Art’s mission. Through collaborations and donations, Yebne actively supports organizations that focus on LGBTQ+ advocacy, youth empowerment, and community wellbeing. His work serves as both an artistic expression and a tool for raising awareness, healing, and creating positive social impact.

LOVE: The Guiding Force for 2026 and Beyond

Looking ahead, FLY Miami Art has adopted LOVE as the central branding and conceptual direction for the practice in 2026. This evolution reflects a refined focus on love as an active force, one that goes beyond a passive emotion.

As FLY Miami Art continues to grow, the practice will remain centered on the belief that love is foundational to connection, visibility, and resilience. Future works will align under this unifying principle, furthering the mission of creating iconic public art that connects people across cultural and geographical boundaries.

About FLY Miami Art

FLY Miami Art is the artistic practice of Facundo L. Yebne, an artist known for transforming rubber ducks from childhood nostalgia into powerful symbols of love, unity, and social connection. The practice began as a personal journey of healing and has evolved into a globally recognized body of work that explores themes of inclusivity, resilience, and community. Through large-scale sculptures, participatory installations, and collectible artworks, FLY Miami Art aims to create emotional, transformative experiences that foster belonging and connection. The practice also engages in philanthropic initiatives, supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy, youth empowerment, and community wellbeing.

Media Contact:

Facundo L. Yebne, Creator

FLY Miami Art

Email: Fly@flymiami.art

Website: www.flymiami.art

Instagram: @flymiami.art