Ruth C. Mitchell Announces New Release Return to Merth Final Book in the Tales of Merth Trilogy

Dec 30, 2025

Ruth C. Mitchell, an award-winning fantasy novelist, is set to release Return to Merth, the highly anticipated third and final installment of her Tales of Merth Trilogy, on February 14, 2026. Known for her immersive world-building and strong female protagonists, Mitchell’s latest novel brings her epic series to a thrilling and emotional conclusion.

Mitchell’s love for storytelling began in her early years, and her passion for writing is evident in her literary works, which transport readers into vibrant, imaginative worlds. From her early memories of being an avid reader to her current success as a novelist, Ruth C. Mitchell has always sought to share her stories with the world. “You have to be an avid reader if you aspire to become a writer, right?” Mitchell reflects, emphasizing the importance of reading in the development of her craft.

As a writer who has navigated challenges like ADHD, Mitchell found that writing provided a therapeutic escape from the chaos in her mind. This deep connection to her craft fuels her determination to create compelling and meaningful narratives.

A Love Story Like No Other

In Return to Merth, Mitchell delivers the ultimate love story, taking readers on an emotional journey that combines the magic of the Tales of Merth series with the complexities of love, honor, and duty. The book follows the culmination of the series, where themes of sacrifice, personal growth, and the bonds between characters come to the forefront. Fans of the trilogy can expect to see their favorite characters face their greatest challenges yet, ultimately finding themselves in a deeply transformative narrative.

Already available for pre-sale on Amazon, Return to Merth promises to be a defining conclusion to a trilogy that has captivated readers with its fast-paced action, rich world-building, and strong female protagonists. The book is set to release on February 14, 2026, and will be available across various platforms. Readers can pre-order the book on Amazon here.

Exploring Feminism in Fantasy Worlds

Mitchell’s works have always been characterized by a focus on empowering female characters, and Return to Merth is no exception. Ruth C. Mitchell’s stories bring female protagonists to the forefront of epic adventures, where they grapple with internal and external conflicts, embrace their power, and navigate complex relationships. In Return to Merth, the central love story not only focuses on romantic love but also explores themes of trust, loyalty, and self-empowerment.

Throughout the Tales of Merth Trilogy, Mitchell has masterfully crafted a universe where feminism and adventure intersect. Her stories invite readers to immerse themselves in worlds that are not only fantastical but also filled with relatable human experiences.

A Legacy of Adventure and Empowerment

Ruth C. Mitchell has built a legacy of strong, compelling stories with titles such as Beyond: A Tale of Discovery on the Other Side of Life, Two Moons of Merth, Jaxyl Warrior Princess, and Return to Merth. Her writing continues to resonate with readers who appreciate her commitment to creating stories with deep emotional resonance and powerful themes.

As she prepares for the release of Return to Merth, Mitchell continues to expand her literary universe, developing new worlds and characters that will captivate fans for years to come.

About Ruth C. Mitchell

Ruth C. Mitchell is an award-winning fantasy novelist best known for her gripping tales, including Beyond: A Tale of Discovery on the Other Side of Life, Two Moons of Merth, Jaxyl Warrior Princess, and the upcoming Return to Merth. Known for her fast-paced, thematic storytelling, Mitchell’s works feature strong female protagonists and explore themes of honor, duty, and feminism.

Media Contact

Ruth Mitchell
Novelist
Email: contact@ruthcmitchellauthor.com
Website: ruthcmitchellauthor.com
Amazon author page
Substack newsletter

