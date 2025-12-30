US Tax Certs Announces $2M Back-End Coverage Upgrade for NonQM Verification Letter Services

US Tax Certs has officially announced an upgrade to its industry-leading NonQM verification services with a $2 million per-file attestation and verification coverage enhancement. This increased protection gives NonQM lenders stronger documentation support, audit-proof compliance, and added safeguards for staff and stakeholders involved in mortgage production and operations related to processing and underwriting.

The expanded coverage reflects the strength of the company’s proprietary attestation and business background verification systems, developed specifically for the unique demands of NonQM lending. Lenders now benefit from enhanced protection against repurchase issues and adverse action claims, while gaining the confidence to operate with verifications that exceed the highest compliance standards.

Strengthening NonQM Lending with Verified Protection

US Tax Certs, a “NonQM lender-friendly” tax firm, specializes in NonQM (Non-Qualified Mortgage) business background verifications for self-employed borrowers. Introduced in 2024, the firm’s verification model was built to close gaps left by uncooperative tax firms and outdated processes that continue to create roadblocks for borrowers, brokers, and lenders.

Led by industry veteran Danny Flucke, who has held production roles including Carrington, AngelOak, and KindLending, US Tax Certs developed a proprietary system that merges NonQM guidelines with IRS regulations. The result is a streamlined, audit-proof verification process tailored to the NonQM space.

Recently, the firm’s verification process received approval for expanded E&O insurance, increasing its former industry leading $1M per file coverage, to an astounding $2 million in per-file adverse-action coverage, making it the standout leader in compliance assurance.

Why Traditional Verification Methods Fall Short

Many CPAs and tax preparers are unable or unwilling to provide the specific verification letters NonQM lenders require. This causes delays, missed opportunities, and increased fall-out rates for borrowers, brokers, and lenders.

US Tax Certs bridges this gap with a licensed, certified, bonded, and insured IRS-compliant approach that produces the industry standard for NonQM verification letters. By combining verified data with documentation aligned to both IRS and mortgage industry standards, US Tax Certs helps NonQM lenders generate and close pipelines more efficiently while eliminating underwriting concerns.

Built-In Compliance: Technology-Driven Verification

The firm’s technology-driven verification process uses proprietary systems to cross-reference borrower and lender documentation against IRS data and premium business intelligence databases. The validation model verifies up to 30 data points including years self-employed, industry tenure, business start dates, entity status, licensing, expense ratios, business formation types, ownership percentages, and income source consistency.

This dual-layer process ensures a high level of accuracy, supporting both underwriting and post-close reviews. Each letter issued meets strict compliance standards and is backed by the newly increased $2 million insurance coverage, offering protection for brokers, loan officers, underwriters, processors, and lenders alike.

Recognized as 2025’s Best Self-Employed Verification Letter Provider

US Tax Certs was recently named the Best Self-Employed Verification Letter Service in the U.S. by Best of Best Reviews. This award underscores the firm’s leadership in delivering fast, accurate, and insured documentation solutions for self-employed borrowers within the NonQM mortgage space. Here is a link to the award: US Tax Certs: Best Self-Employed Verification Letter Service in the US of 2025

Trusted by Lenders, Brokers, and Borrowers

Lenders and brokers across the country have praised the speed, precision, and reliability of US Tax Certs. Brett W., a senior loan officer at one of the nation’s top NonQM firms, shared, “Danny and US Tax Certs are great. They’ve helped many of my clients with CPA letters and income verifications quickly and professionally.”

Broker Hector D. commented, “Working with Danny and his team has been the best experience of my career. I will only use them going forward.”

Borrower Mike M. noted, “My CPA wouldn’t provide the letters needed by the lender. US Tax Certs turned it around fast so we could close on time.”

These experiences reflect the firm’s consistent role in saving deals and delivering dependable solutions when other tax firms fall short.

A Simplified Process for Production Teams

US Tax Certs streamlines the verification process for production teams. Orders can be placed just like an appraisal, with quick turnaround times typically within 48 to 72 hours and same-day rush options available.

This ease of ordering eliminates the need to rely on third-party tax preparers and reduces the risk of borrowers being given negative, uneducated advice, or worse, those same borrowers being steered away to a competitor. The result of partnering with USTaxCerts is higher retention, faster closings, and fewer conditions from underwriters.

Reducing Risk, Enhancing Protection

With licensed, certified, bonded, and insured verification services, US Tax Certs provides lenders with a dependable alternative to informal or uninsured tax letters. The firm’s commitment to compliance and accuracy has earned it a trusted position among top-tier NonQM lenders and brokers nationwide.

Its upgraded $2M per-file insurance coverage now gives stakeholders peace of mind and legal protection unmatched in the verification space. This becomes significant as the CFPB is referring mortgage complaints to each of the 50 states individually. Navigating 50 different sets of state lending regulations is made simpler by USTaxCerts, with their nationwide attestation coverage.

About US Tax Certs

US Tax Certs is a “NonQM lender friendly” tax firm delivering audit-proof NonQM verification services to mortgage lenders, brokers, and self-employed borrowers. Co-founded by Danny Flucke, a veteran of NonQM lending, the company offers a proven, reliable, audit-proof verification process backed by $2 million in adverse-action claim coverage per file. For more information, visit US Tax Certs .

Media Contact

Danny Flucke

Co-Founder, US Tax Certs

Email: Support@USTaxCerts.com

Website: US Tax Certs

LinkedIn – Danny Flucke

LinkedIn – USTaxCerts

USTaxCerts Official Site

Reviews – Danny Flucke