Lux Medspa Brickell Achieves Historic Sweep At Miami Herald’S Miami-Dade Favorites 2025

Historic Awards Achievement

Lux MedSpa Brickell’s performance at the 2025 Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade Favorites is a historic achievement, as the spa was recognized with three Gold awards in the categories of Best Med-Spa, Best Day Spa, and Best Hotel Spa. In addition to these accolades, the spa received a Silver in the Best Massage category. These results make Lux MedSpa the first spa to sweep three Gold awards in a single year at this annual, publicly-voted recognition event.

“The awards we received are a reflection of our team’s consistent commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations,” said Alan Araujo, founder of Lux MedSpa Brickell. “This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication we’ve put into creating a space that prioritizes quality and client satisfaction.”

Verifiable Recognition

Lux MedSpa Brickell’s exceptional performance during the 2025 Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade Favorites builds on the spa’s impressive track record of awards and accolades. During Miami Spa Month, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) reported that Lux MedSpa Brickell was the most-searched destination among hundreds of participating spas.

Additionally, CEO Times recognized Lux MedSpa as offering the “Best Facial in Miami of 2025,” while USA News acknowledged the spa’s microneedling protocol, enhanced with EMS and light therapy, as the most innovative treatment of the year.

Founder’s Vision and Philosophy

Alan Araujo, the founder of Lux MedSpa Brickell, has leveraged his diverse background in luxury real estate and branding to build a wellness destination focused on personalized service. Araujo’s focus on creating a premium experience for every client is at the core of the spa’s success.

“I believe in creating a luxury experience that is earned through dedication and attention to detail, not just marketed,” said Araujo. “It’s about fostering an environment where our clients feel valued and heard at every touchpoint.”

Growth and Industry Influence

Araujo’s leadership and vision for Lux MedSpa have been instrumental in building a brand that focuses on clinical luxury and customer experience. This approach was recently highlighted when Araujo delivered a keynote speech for Cosmedix, sharing his insights into the future of wellness and clinical treatments.

In 2025, the spa also surpassed 2,100 five-star reviews on Google, an achievement that highlights its growing influence in the wellness sector.

About Lux MedSpa Brickell

Lux MedSpa Brickell, located on the 9th floor of the SLS LUX Hotel in Miami’s Brickell district, offers a variety of clinical-grade wellness treatments. These include custom facials, HydraFacial, lymphatic drainage massage, microneedling with EMS and light therapy, and couples massage experiences. The spa exclusively partners with Cosmedix for its skincare line.

For more information, visit: www.luxmedspabrickell.com.

Email: info@luxmedspabrickell.com

Phone: (305) 988-9388

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/alanaraujospeaker

Instagram: @alanaraujospeaker

X: https://www.x.com/@alanthespeaker

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@alanaraujospeaker

Media Contact:

Alan Araujo

Founder, Lux MedSpa Brickell

Email: alan@alanaraujo.com

Website: www.alanaraujo.com

Phone: (305) 988-9388