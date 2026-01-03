Understanding IT Costs in 2026: Transparent Pricing for Small Businesses

Industry Recognition Highlights Expertise

Kelley Information Technology, recently recognized as Central Florida’s Best IT Service and Support Provider for 2025 by BestofBestReview.com, has analyzed market trends, benchmark data, and client outcomes to provide a clear view of IT service pricing. The award underscores KIT’s expertise in delivering structured, reliable, and cost-conscious IT solutions for SMBs.

Breaking Down Pricing Models

Managed IT services are generally priced using either per-user or per-device models. Industry benchmarks in 2025–2026 show:

Per-User Pricing: $125–$200 per user/month (KIT typically positions 5% below market averages for SMBs)

$125–$200 per user/month (KIT typically positions 5% below market averages for SMBs) Per-Device Pricing: $50–$150 per device/month

$50–$150 per device/month Break/Fix / Hourly Rates: $75–$150/hour depending on urgency and scheduling

$75–$150/hour depending on urgency and scheduling Tiered Packages: From basic monitoring to full proactive cybersecurity and compliance

Pricing depends on service scope, risk exposure, regulatory obligations, device counts, and response time requirements. Cybersecurity, proactive monitoring, and preventive maintenance , often underappreciated , account for a growing share of total costs. Lower-priced offerings frequently omit these essentials, which can lead to higher costs over time due to downtime or security incidents.

What SMBs Are Paying For

Managed IT costs go beyond solving technical issues. They include:

Preventive Work: Patch management, system monitoring, backups, and documentation

Patch management, system monitoring, backups, and documentation Operational Continuity: Reducing downtime and security risks

Reducing downtime and security risks Compliance and Governance: Meeting regulatory or industry-specific requirements

Meeting regulatory or industry-specific requirements Expert Guidance: Strategic advice without hiring a full internal team

This approach ensures that IT budgets reflect real business value, rather than just reactive fixes. SMBs that adopt proactive, managed IT models report fewer critical outages, lower incident rates, and more predictable costs , outcomes directly tied to cost efficiency and operational stability. ( Kaseya MSP Benchmark Survey )

Transparent Pricing in Practice

KIT couples award-winning service with a clear, documented methodology. Each service tier aligns with defined processes, escalation paths, and service level benchmarks. This ensures that pricing is predictable and tied to actual delivery , giving SMBs the confidence to plan budgets without surprises.

Why This Matters for 2026

As IT continues to evolve with cloud adoption, mobile workforce needs, and heightened cybersecurity threats, understanding true IT costs is critical. SMBs armed with transparency can make smarter investments, reduce operational risk, and achieve better performance , all while avoiding unnecessary spend.

For SMB leaders seeking clarity, check out the full guide here: 2026 Managed IT Services Cost Transparency Guide

About Kelley Information Technology

No two businesses are the same , and your IT strategy shouldn’t be either. At KIT, we deliver fully customizable technology solutions tailored to your specific operations, objectives, and challenges. Whether you’re adopting modern cloud platforms, integrating complex systems, or balancing a mix of legacy and current hardware, our IT service manager and team provide the expertise you need. From small business IT support to software deployment, network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and hardware lifecycle management, we handle every aspect of your IT environment so you can stay focused on what matters most: running your business.

Media Contact:

H. Russell Kelley

Co-Founder Kelley Information Technology

Email: itservicedesk@kelleytechsupport.com

Website: kelleytechsupport.com

