PS Architecture & Design: Translating Urban Policy Into Buildable Housing

The Vision Behind PS Architecture & Design Inc.

Licensed in both New Jersey and New York, Prital Shukla founded PS Architects with a clear mission: to make architectural development transparent, feasible, and accessible, particularly for small developers, property owners, and communities navigating increasingly complex urban regulations. Having practiced architecture across India, the Middle East, and the United States, Shukla developed an early sensitivity to how cities grow not just physically, but administratively. Over time, she recognized that many housing projects fail long before construction begins, stalled by misunderstood zoning, misaligned density assumptions, or regulatory blind spots.

“I don’t start with what a building should look like,” Ms. Shukla explains. “I start with what the city already allows even if no one has noticed it yet.”

This approach has positioned PS Architects as a trusted advisor to developers, attorneys, and planners seeking clarity in jurisdictions where zoning reform exists on paper, but not yet in practice.

Adaptive Reuse and Incremental Density: A Quiet Strategy With Big Impact

In dense urban regions like Jersey City, Newark, and Northern New Jersey, vacant land is scarce, but underutilized buildings are plentiful. PS Architects has made adaptive reuse and incremental density central to its work transforming warehouses, small commercial buildings, and existing residential structures into code-compliant, multi-family housing.

Rather than large-scale redevelopment, many projects add housing one or two units at a time through legal conversions, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), and envelope-based zoning strategies. Urban planners often refer to this approach as “missing middle” housing density that increases supply without disrupting neighborhood character.

“Large projects invite resistance,” Ms. Shukla notes. “Incremental density rarely does. It feels organic. That’s why it works.”

These projects frequently serve teachers, healthcare workers, seniors, and young families, residents already rooted in their communities.

Designing Inside the Code: When Zoning Becomes a Design Tool

A defining feature of PS Architects’ practice is its deep engagement with zoning policy and land-use law, particularly Jersey City’s Affordable Housing Overlay. The tool is powerful but unforgiving. Success requires precise coordination between zoning regulations, building code, and financial feasibility.

“The code is not the enemy,” Ms. Shukla says. “If you understand it deeply, it becomes a design instrument.”

By developing repeatable methodologies for navigating these overlays, PS Architects enables housing projects to move forward without public subsidy, an increasingly important factor as municipal budgets tighten. Local land-use professionals often describe Shukla’s role as that of a translator extracting legitimate opportunities embedded within complex regulations and turning them into buildable reality.

Architecture as Public Education

Beyond design services, PS Architects plays an educational role producing zoning diagrams, feasibility studies, and policy-aligned design analyses that help clients understand what is possible before significant capital is invested.

“Policy doesn’t work if only lawyers understand it. It has to be legible to property owners and communities. If you don’t understand regulation, you’re always reacting. If you do, you can lead,” Ms. Shukla explains.

A Local Laboratory With Global Implications

While PS Architects’ work is grounded in New Jersey, its implications extend far beyond. Cities worldwide face the same structural pressures: rising land costs, aging infrastructure, regulatory inertia, and political resistance to growth. Ms. Shukla views Jersey City as a testing ground for policy-aligned, incremental housing strategies that could be adapted in other urban contexts from U.S. metropolitan areas to rapidly urbanizing regions abroad.

“What we’re doing here isn’t unique,” she says. “It’s just more visible.”

Designing the Invisible

Asked whether it bothers her that her work often blends into the neighborhood rather than standing out, Shukla smiles.

“If no one notices,” she says, “that usually means it worked.”

In an era when architecture often prioritizes visibility, PS Architects has built a practice around permission, understanding what cities already allow, and making it real.

“You’re not just designing buildings,” Ms. Shukla adds. “You’re designing outcomes.”

Recent Recognition

In 2025, PS Architecture & Design Inc. was honored as the Best Architecture & Design Firm in Northern New Jersey by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award recognizes the firm’s commitment to innovative design and sustainable urban development, as well as its pivotal role in transforming underutilized spaces into vibrant housing solutions. Led by Prital Shukla, the firm has made a notable impact on the region by combining creativity with technical expertise, earning its place as a leader in the field of adaptive reuse and affordable housing development. This accolade further affirms PS Architects’ reputation as one of the most forward-thinking architectural firms in Northern New Jersey.

About PS Architecture & Design Inc.

PS Architecture & Design Inc. is a woman-owned architectural firm specializing in adaptive reuse, affordable housing, missing-middle density, and sustainable urban development. Founded by Prital Shukla, AIA, the firm is recognized for translating zoning policy into housing solutions that are financially viable, code-compliant, and community-responsive. Services include zoning and density studies, permit drawings, affordable housing overlay analysis, and full architectural design and construction administration.

