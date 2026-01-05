dLife Expands Flagship Low Carb Nutrition and Metabolic Short Term Diploma Program to Build Global Network of Metabolic Health Consultants

Enables Health Practitioners and Enthusiasts to build a career in health coaching in 50+ countries.

The Launch of a Global Metabolic Health Initiative

dLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the global expansion of its flagship Low Carb nutrition and metabolic short term diploma health education program. This innovative program, designed to train professionals in structured metabolic interventions for chronic disease care, has rapidly grown into one of the most comprehensive and widely recognized initiatives in the field of metabolic health.

The dLife short term diploma program , offering a robust 144 hours of CPDSO (CPD Standards Office, UK) credits, has quickly positioned itself as one of the largest CPD-aligned metabolic health programs globally. The program’s design ensures that professionals from various sectors, ranging from doctors to corporate wellness specialists, are equipped with the knowledge and tools to make a significant impact on the chronic disease care landscape.

Issued under a strategic partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner of India, the program is government-recognized and legally tenable within defined scopes. The program’s certifications are also professionally portable, allowing graduates to work in over 50 countries worldwide, further reinforcing the global reach and flexibility of the program.

Building a New Breed of Health Professionals

The program is not just a certification program but a comprehensive education track aimed at creating a new generation of metabolic health consultants. These professionals undergo an intensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with practical, condition-specific applications for conditions such as diabetes, obesity, PCOS, fatty liver disease, and cardio-metabolic disorders.

“We are not creating generic wellness advisors,” said Anup Singh, Founder and CEO of dLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. “This program is designed to create metabolic health consultants who understand physiology deeply and can work across geographies within structured systems.”

dLife’s vision is to cultivate professionals who will serve as integral members of organized metabolic consulting ecosystems, collaborating with medical teams and addressing chronic conditions in a holistic and structured manner. Graduates from the program are not just certified, they are equipped to drive systemic change in metabolic health.

The Program’s Growing Global Impact

Since its inception, the dLife LCHF program has enrolled more than 350 professionals across 20 countries. These professionals come from various backgrounds, including over 65 practising doctors, allied health professionals, and corporate wellness specialists. This diverse pool of individuals exemplifies the global appeal and application of the program, as it meets the increasing demand for qualified metabolic health consultants in both clinical and corporate wellness settings.

The curriculum’s focus on therapeutic carbohydrate reduction and the 20:20:60 metabolic framework provides a structured, evidence-based approach to chronic disease care. This is particularly important in a world where conditions like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are becoming increasingly prevalent.

Graduates of the program are able to apply these principles across a wide variety of settings, helping to bridge the gap between healthcare and wellness industries. As the program continues to grow, it is expected that the number of graduates and their influence on global health will only expand.

Government-Backed and Digitally Verified Credentials

One of the most significant advantages of the dLife LCHF program is its integration with India’s DigiLocker system. This government-backed platform ensures that the certifications awarded through the program are digitally verified, providing both national and international portability. By incorporating digital verification into the certification process, dLife guarantees that the credentials remain secure, authentic, and easily accessible to both employers and professionals.

This feature adds an additional layer of convenience for graduates, allowing them to share their credentials globally with ease, ensuring that their qualifications are recognized across borders and industries.

A Professional Pipeline for Metabolic Health

Rather than merely offering a standalone certification, dLife positions its LCHF program as a professional pipeline that connects graduates to a wider ecosystem of metabolic health consulting opportunities. Graduates of the program are not only equipped to consult independently, but they are also prepared to integrate into larger, structured metabolic health systems alongside medical teams and corporate wellness programs.

dLife’s vision is to build a sustainable network of trained professionals who can collaborate across borders and healthcare systems, ultimately improving the quality of care and outcomes for patients with chronic diseases. By creating a globally recognized network of metabolic health consultants, dLife is positioning itself as a leader in the ongoing effort to combat chronic diseases through preventive and metabolic-focused healthcare.

About dLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

dLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare education and training programs as well as Metabolic Health Consulting . Focused on improving metabolic health outcomes globally, the company is dedicated to developing programs that integrate evidence-based practices into healthcare systems. With a commitment to quality and professional development, dLife continues to expand its reach and impact, making a positive difference in chronic disease management worldwide.

