Industry-leading engraving technology comes to Las Vegas: Lotus Laser Systems is exhibiting at the PPAI Convention

Lotus Laser Systems will be exhibiting the latest in cutting-edge laser technology at the PPAI convention in Las Vegas.

Two flagship engraving machines will be on show – the Meta-C UV, which produces flawless results on glass and plastic, and the Meta-XY, which takes ultra-precision engraving into mass production with a fully automated 27” x 20” work area.

Pictured above is a glass marked on a Meta-C UV: there are no chemicals or by-products involved in the process. That level of quality is achieved with a Lotus Laser alone.

So why is this UK powerhouse coming ‘across the pond’ to exhibit this incredible tech? Truthfully, because customers from the US have been coming across the pond to Lotus.

After trying and failing to find a glass marking solution domestically, both Brendan Roberts from Arton Products and Thomas Hristov from Chisholm Trail Crafts found Lotus Laser and realised Lotus offered the solution they had been looking for.

“I didn’t see anything like what [Lotus] was producing available to me in the United States,” says Brendan.

“And I had been looking for more than 15 years.”

So, what makes Lotus Lasers the incredible systems that they are? It comes down to the expertise. They know lasers – and they know their customers.

In fact, in 2025 they celebrated thirty years of the company, and after thirty years of continuously innovating and improving, the technology you’ll be able to see in Vegas is truly something else.

You won’t see an engraving on glass finer than what the Lotus Meta-C can do. This is because it uses ‘cold processing’ – a specialised wavelength of laser energy that doesn’t apply heat into the glass.

Typical glass etching, like with a CO2 laser, fractures the glass into thousands of tiny shards. At first, this might look like a nice, frosted engraving – but before long those shards have broken down and worn away, leaving a blurry, faded mark.

The Meta-C’s cold processing completely avoids that. The laser changes glass on a molecular level, leaving behind an amazingly detailed, crisp, and permanent finish.

https://www.lotuslaser.com/machine/uv-laser-marking-machine/

Right next to the Meta-C you’ll see a fully automated six-axis COBOT that works as a plug-and-play accessory for Lotus machines. Lotus’ in-house R&D team developed a system for complete interoperability between the latest automation and the latest lasers – so not only will your engraving be perfect, you can engrave 24 hours a day.

And the automation doesn’t end there. The Meta-XY takes engraving at scale to a whole new level with a full gantry system meaning an enormous 27” x 20” work area. Lotus also develops its own custom software for indexing and engraving parts, meaning you can engrave multiple parts with different names, logos, branding, or anything else just by changing a database. All the information – like a personalised name on a bespoke product – is pulled through and engraved automatically.

The laser scanhead moves on the x-axis, while the worktable itself operates on the y-axis. All the engraving is completely automated: you can completely fill the work area with product, and the laser will index and engrave every single one.

https://www.lotuslaser.com/machine/meta-xy-fiber-laser-part-marking/

And it comes with a fiber laser that offers 17 waveforms of power delivery – far surpassing other laser machines that only offer 1 or 2 power settings. This means marking any metals, with black, white, colour, depth, or anything else is all at your fingertips.

It’s the sharpest, most detailed, most consistent engraving you can find in the industry – at the push of a single button.

Lotus will be exhibiting in booth 5369 in the DECORATE section at PPAI Las Vegas, from the 13th – 15th January 2026.