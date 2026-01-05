57 Safari Introduces a Heritage Led Desert Safari Experience in Dubai

57 Safari, a Dubai based desert tourism company, has announced an updated heritage focused desert safari experience designed to offer a more considered approach to desert exploration. The announcement applies to the company’s operations within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve and reflects a shift toward small group travel, vintage Land Rover journeys, and experience-led pacing.

The updated model centers on journeys conducted in vintage Land Rover Series I vehicles, which have historical ties to the region’s early desert exploration. These vehicles are used as a core element of the experience, supporting slower travel through the landscape and allowing guests to engage more closely with the surrounding environment.

The announcement follows continued demand for desert experiences that prioritize authenticity, comfort, and context over volume driven tourism. According to the company, the refined approach is intended to align operational design with the cultural and ecological setting of the reserve, while maintaining a balance between heritage exploration and adventure based activities.

Beyond the desert drive itself, the updated experience places emphasis on structured pacing and small group formats. Group sizes are limited to support quieter exploration and to reduce the impact on the surrounding environment. The experience is designed to allow time for observation, interpretation, and rest, rather than rapid movement between activity points.

The desert camp component of the experience has also been designed to reflect this philosophy. The setup features an open kitchen and table served dining, replacing buffet style service commonly associated with mass tourism operations. Seating is arranged to allow space and privacy, supporting a calmer atmosphere during the evening portion of the experience.

According to the company, food service is positioned as part of the overall experience design rather than a standalone attraction. Menus are prepared on site and served at the table, allowing guests to dine at a relaxed pace within the desert setting. The approach reflects a broader focus on hospitality standards and consistency throughout the experience.

“This update reflects how desert experiences can be approached with greater attention to time, context, and setting,” said M. Shahin, CEO of 57 Safari. “The intention was to develop a model that respects the landscape while offering meaningful exploration through heritage led travel and carefully designed adventure elements.”

The updated experience continues to operate within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, an area known for its protected wildlife and conservation efforts. Activities are structured in line with reserve guidelines, with an emphasis on low impact travel and environmental awareness.

57 Safari stated that the announcement represents an evolution of its service offering rather than a complete departure from existing operations. The refined model has been introduced to reflect lessons learned over recent seasons and to respond to changing expectations among travelers seeking more intentional and immersive desert experiences.

The company’s operations include a range of desert activities that are integrated into the heritage focused framework, allowing guests to experience the landscape through a combination of guided travel and curated adventure. The emphasis remains on balance, pacing, and operational restraint.

With the updated model now in place, 57 Safari aims to continue offering desert experiences that align with cultural context and environmental responsibility while maintaining consistent hospitality standards.

For more information, visit https://www.57safari.com