MARKETER Publishes Comprehensive Digital Marketing Research Report on the Cold-Pressed Juice and Wellness Beverage Market

MARKETER, a digital marketing research and strategy firm, today announced the release of its latest market research report focused on digital marketing performance across the cold-pressed juice and broader wellness beverage sector.

The report delivers an in-depth analysis of how cold-pressed juice brands are navigating customer acquisition, retention, and brand differentiation as the category matures and competition intensifies. Once considered a niche segment, cold-pressed juice now sits at the intersection of functional beverages, clean-label nutrition, and lifestyle wellness — placing significant pressure on brands to prove value, authenticity, and measurable performance across digital channels.

“Cold-pressed juice brands are no longer just competing within their own category,” said Nate Nead, CEO of MARKETER. “They’re competing with functional drinks, supplements, and wellness platforms that are all fighting for the same consumer attention. This research shows which digital strategies are actually driving sustainable growth — and which ones are becoming increasingly inefficient.”

The report analyzes digital marketing benchmarks across SEO, paid media, short-form social, email, SMS, and retail-adjacent channels, highlighting how successful brands are shifting away from purely aesthetic or lifestyle-driven marketing toward education-first, proof-based positioning. The findings emphasize the growing importance of first-party data, creator-led trust, and closed-loop marketing systems in a post-privacy digital environment.

According to Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at MARKETER, the data reveals a clear evolution in how wellness beverage brands must approach digital growth. “What worked five or even three years ago no longer works at scale,” Edwards said. “Consumers expect transparency, functional benefits, and credible education — and digital marketing strategies have to reflect that shift. The brands winning today are the ones aligning content, commerce, and measurement into a single, coherent system.”

In addition to performance benchmarks, the report outlines common marketing challenges faced by cold-pressed juice brands as they expand beyond local or direct-to-consumer roots into regional, national, and omnichannel distribution. These include rising acquisition costs, fragmented attribution, and increased competition across social and search platforms.

“Many wellness brands struggle not because demand is weak, but because their marketing systems aren’t built for scale,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at MARKETER. “This research gives founders, marketing leaders, and operators a clearer view into how digital channels perform in real conditions — not theory — and how to prioritize spend with confidence.”

The Cold-Pressed Juice & Wellness Beverage Digital Marketing Research Report is designed for brand executives, marketing leaders, agencies, and investors seeking actionable insight into one of the fastest-evolving segments of the beverage industry. The report combines strategic analysis with practical benchmarks to help organizations make informed decisions as competition and consumer expectations continue to rise.

About MARKETER

MARKETER is a digital marketing research and strategy firm publishing data-driven insights on how brands compete, grow, and scale online. Through industry-specific research reports, performance benchmarking, and strategic analysis, MARKETER helps business leaders and marketing teams navigate complex digital markets with clarity and confidence.