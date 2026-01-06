DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Geely Redefines Next-Gen Smart Vehicle Tech, Unveiling Full-Domain AI 2.0 and G-ASD at CES 2026

ByEthan Lin

Jan 6, 2026
  • Geely returned to CES 2026 for the third time, unveiling Full-Domain AI 2.0 and G-ASD to redefine next-gen smart vehicle tech.
  • Geely advanced from “Full-Domain AI 1.0” to 2.0, while officially launching the G-ASD intelligent driving system to accelerate the transition to high-level autonomous driving.

Geely Auto Group attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to leading the next era of intelligent mobility. As CES continues to evolve into an AI-driven cross-industry innovation platform, Geely took center stage to unveil two major breakthroughs that will redefine the technical foundation of next-generation smart vehicles: Full-Domain AI 2.0, Geely’s upgraded vehicle intelligence architecture, and G-ASD (Geely Afari Smart Driving), Geely’s newly launched intelligent driving system designed to accelerate the transition to high-level autonomous driving.

Full-Domain AI 2.0 marks a significant evolution from Geely’s previous Full-Domain AI 1.0, shifting from fragmented, module-based intelligence toward a unified vehicle-wide AI architecture. Geely has achieved deep integration of vehicle-level computing power, data, and models to establish a powerful central intelligent engine, effectively empowering all vehicle functions with a “super AI brain” capable of unified scheduling and efficient collaboration across domains. This approach enables intelligent systems across the cockpit, chassis, safety, and driving domains to achieve mutual access and real-time interaction.

G-ASD marks a major step forward toward high-level autonomous driving. Developed as Geely’s next-generation intelligent driving system, G-ASD combines advanced AI, large-scale real-world driving data, and high-performance sensing and computing hardware to enhance safety and driving confidence in complex traffic scenarios.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group: “AI is reshaping the automotive industry in many ways, from powertrains and components to a systematic reconstruction of mobility ecosystems and lifestyles. Geely is committed to creating safe, sustainable, and intelligent mobility for the world.”

Li Chuanhai, CTO of Geely Auto Group: “By 2030, cars will evolve into ‘Super Intelligence’ with emotional awareness, proactive service, and continuous evolution. G-ASD and Full-Domain AI 2.0 are not distant concepts—they are tangible innovations that integrate with cockpits and chassis to deliver highly humanlike, super intelligent, and extremely user-friendly experiences.”

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

RuneScape Sees Player Surge In 2025 As Long-Running MMO Draws Returning Audiences
Jan 6, 2026 Jolyen
Butterfly Pea Flower Finds New Commercial Life As Indian Farmers And Startups Tap Global Demand
Jan 6, 2026 Jolyen
NT Data Analysis Team and RNKEX Successfully Hold Annual Year-End Conference
Jan 6, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801