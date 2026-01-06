DMR News

NT Data Analysis Team and RNKEX Successfully Hold Annual Year-End Conference

Jan 6, 2026

Recently, the NT Data Analysis Team and RNKEX Annual Year-End Conference was successfully held. More than 2,000 team members and training center representatives from various regions attended the event to review annual progress and exchange views on future development directions.

Review of Annual Progress

During the conference, a comprehensive review of the past year’s work was presented. Representatives of the NT Data Analysis Team shared updates on the continuous improvement of data analysis systems, the optimization of execution processes, and the standardization of training content. Through ongoing practice and evaluation, valuable experience has been accumulated, laying a solid foundation for future development.

Several training center leaders from different regions also shared their operational and management experiences, covering topics such as team collaboration, training implementation, and regional coordination, providing useful insights for participants.

As one of the supporting platforms, RNKEX was mentioned for its technical and system support, which has contributed to providing a stable operational environment for daily activities.

Recognition of Outstanding Representatives

An annual recognition session was held during the conference to acknowledge individuals and teams who demonstrated strong performance in collaboration, execution, and overall contribution. This recognition aims to encourage active participation, standardized practices, and a stronger sense of responsibility across the team.

Outlook for Future Development

In the outlook session, the conference outlined key focus areas for the next stage. The NT Data Analysis Team stated that future efforts will continue to center on data research, training support, and system development, while strengthening communication and coordination among different regions to promote steady overall progress.

The meeting also emphasized ongoing optimization of support mechanisms to provide members with a clearer, more stable, and sustainable development environment, fostering long-term cooperation and growth.

Conclusion

This year-end conference provided an effective platform for communication and exchange among team members, helping to align understanding and clarify future directions. Participants generally agreed that through continued communication and standardized development, overall collaboration efficiency will be further enhanced in the coming year.

With the start of the new year, the NT Data Analysis Team and RNKEX will continue to advance related initiatives based on existing foundations and steadily implement upcoming plans.

