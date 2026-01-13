Cryomedics Launches Cryo-1, a Science-Backed Palm Cooling and Warming Device for Rapid Temperature Regulation

Cryomedics Brings Cutting-Edge Thermoregulation Technology to Everyday Life with Cryo-1

Cryomedics, a science-driven consumer health and performance company, announces the launch of its flagship product, Cryo-1, a handheld palm cooling and warming device designed to boost performance in athletes and help perimenopausal women manage hot flashes by rapidly regulating core body temperature. This breakthrough innovation is based on more than 20 years of research at Stanford University, which discovered the potential of specialized blood vessels in the palms known as arteriovenous anastomoses (AVAs) that can rapidly dissipate or restore heat when properly stimulated.

Cryo-1 harnesses this natural thermoregulation mechanism to provide an easy-to-use, non-invasive solution for temperature control. Cryo-1 is also used by outdoor workers, golfers, hikers, kids playing sports, and individuals seeking to lower heart rate by stimulating and cooling the vagus nerve. Cryo-1 offers fast, effective results without the need for bulky equipment, ice baths, or cooling vests.

Luke Tipple, CEO and founder of Cryomedics, shared his excitement about the product’s potential:

“Cryo-1 started as a performance project. I was fascinated by the Stanford research on palm cooling boosting physical performance, and hearing Andrew Huberman discuss palm-cooling on his podcast made it clear how underutilized the mechanism really was. We built the first prototypes with athletes in mind… But everything changed when my wife started using the device and realized it helped her manage hot flashes as well. That’s when it clicked that we had a responsibility to do this right and make a science-backed solution accessible to anyone dealing with heat, hormones, or physical limits, not just elite athletes.”

Palm cooling is a well-studied performance intervention. Stanford University research has shown that targeted palm cooling can slow the rise of core body temperature, increase endurance, and boost strength training work volume by up to 144% in athletic settings. What is now emerging is its relevance for perimenopause and menopause, areas that have historically received far less attention despite affecting roughly half the population over a lifetime. As public awareness grows and several states begin recognizing menopause-related symptoms in workplace accommodation discussions, Cryomedics sees an opportunity to extend proven thermoregulation science beyond sports into everyday support, including practical solutions employers can offer to better support their female workforce.

Aria Johnson, co-founder of Cryomedics, highlighted the personal and broader significance behind the product’s mission:

“Perimenopausal hot flashes can start in the mid 30s, and they affect millions of women, yet women are still expected to manage them quietly and push through. Cryomedics was born from a simple truth: if we can help athletes regulate core temperature in real time, we can help women navigate sudden temperature swings too. This technology changed my life, and it made something clear. Perimenopause is not a private problem. It is a real health reality, and women deserve a visible, science backed solution.”

Cryo-1 has already gained traction among athletes and individuals managing heat-related symptoms in everyday life. Mark, a 72-year-old golfer from Tucson, AZ, and Drew, a recreational lifter from Fort Lauderdale, FL, both described how the device fits into their routines.

“I feel like it’s given me more life to live. By the end of a round, I’m still feeling good, while my buddies are exhausted or headed for the clubhouse before the 14th hole.” – Mark, Tucson, AZ

“I’ve used other palm cooling devices before, but they’re not practical to take to the gym every day. Cryo-1 fits easily into my routine, and I’m able to keep my intensity up longer between sets. I’m getting more out of my workouts without changing anything else.” – Drew, Fort Lauderdale, FL

The device is also resonating with women navigating menopause. Kristen, a user in Austin, TX, shared that Cryo-1 helped her regain a sense of control over sudden hot flashes:

“I honestly don’t know how I lived without it. Not worrying about when the next hot flash will hit has been life-changing for me.”

Registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device, Cryo-1 delivers science-backed thermoregulation in a portable, handheld device without the bulk or cost of other cooling solutions. Cryo-1 is available now at a retail price of $149 and is eligible for purchase using FSA and HSA funds directly through the Cryomedics website.

About Cryomedics

Cryomedics is an FDA registered science-driven health and performance company dedicated to developing non-invasive solutions for regulating core body temperature. Founded by experienced product entrepreneurs, the company combines over two decades of peer-reviewed research with cutting-edge technology to create simple, portable, and effective products. Cryomedics is committed to improving everyday well-being by making proven thermoregulation science accessible to all.

For more information, visit Cryomedics .

