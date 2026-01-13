UK Enforces New Law On AI Deepfake Images As Ofcom Probes X Over Grok

The UK government will bring into force a law that makes it illegal to create non consensual intimate images after concerns over xAI’s Grok chatbot, as ministers warned that X could lose the right to self regulate if it fails to control the platform.

Government And Regulator Action

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told Labour MPs that if X cannot control Grok, the government will intervene. He said the company could lose the right to self regulate. His comments came hours after Ofcom announced an investigation into X following what it described as deeply concerning reports about Grok altering images of people.

Ofcom has the power to fine X up to 10 percent of its global revenue or £18 million, whichever is greater. If the company does not comply, the regulator can apply for a court order to require internet service providers to block access to X in the UK.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said Ofcom should not take months to conclude its inquiry and demanded that it set out a timeline as soon as possible. An Ofcom spokesperson said the investigation would be treated as a matter of the highest priority.

New Criminal Offences

It is already illegal in the UK to share deepfake images of adults. However, legislation in the Data Use and Access Act that makes it a criminal offence to create or request such images has not been enforced since it passed in June 2025. Kendall told Parliament that the offence will be brought into force this week and will also be designated as a priority offence under the Online Safety Act.

She said AI generated images of women and children created without consent were not harmless but were being used as weapons of abuse. Kendall said sharing or threatening to share intimate images without consent, including images showing people in their underwear, is a criminal offence for both individuals and platforms.

Plans To Regulate AI Tools

The government will also introduce measures under the Crime and Policing Bill to criminalise nudification apps. Kendall said a new offence would make it illegal for companies to supply tools designed to create non consensual intimate images.

She said technology companies are expected to implement Ofcom’s guidance on how to make platforms safer for women and girls and that she is prepared to go further if they do not.

Evidence And Scope Of Investigation

The BBC has seen multiple examples on X of digitally altered images showing women undressed and placed in sexual positions without their consent. One woman told the BBC that more than 100 sexualised images had been created of her.

Ofcom’s investigation will examine whether X failed to remove illegal content quickly after becoming aware of it and whether it took appropriate steps to prevent people in the UK from seeing it.

The inquiry follows a wider international response to Grok’s image generation feature. Malaysia and Indonesia temporarily blocked access to the tool over the weekend.

Political And Platform Responses

X has been asked to comment. The company has previously said that anyone who uses or prompts Grok to produce illegal content would face the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal material.

Elon Musk said in response to earlier criticism that the UK government wanted any excuse for censorship. Kendall said the action was not about restricting free speech but about tackling violence against women and girls.

Shadow technology secretary Julia Lopez said her party supported the government on action against nudification tools but criticised Kendall for saying she would back Ofcom if it blocked access to X. Lopez said banning a platform was a serious move against a service that can be used for uncovering scandals and supporting the exchange of ideas.

Legal Perspective

Legal expert Jamie Hurworth said Kendall’s comments show how seriously the government is taking the issue. He said it remains unclear whether police have the resources to pursue cases but that accountability should apply across the chain, from individual creators to social media platforms.

Featured image credits: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia Commons

