EverForward Names Brian Ferdinand as Proprietary Trading Operations Head

EverForward has formally announced the launch of its proprietary trading operation, marking the debut of a newly established firm supported through a strategic relationship with a respected international trading organization. Alongside the launch, EverForward confirmed the appointment of Brian Ferdinand as Manager, Trader, and Portfolio Manager.

Founded to capitalize on proprietary trading opportunities across global markets, EverForward is structured to combine the agility of an independent trading firm with the resources and infrastructure typically associated with larger institutional platforms. Its international partner provides capital support, market connectivity, and operational infrastructure, enabling EverForward to focus on execution, strategy, and disciplined risk management from day one.

In his expanded leadership role, Ferdinand will direct the firm’s trading initiatives, oversee portfolio construction, and manage risk and capital deployment across strategies. As Manager, he will also guide operational oversight, performance monitoring, and strategic coordination as the firm grows its trading footprint.

Ferdinand brings experience in proprietary trading and portfolio management, with a background that includes navigating volatile market environments and implementing structured risk controls across multiple trading approaches. His appointment reflects EverForward’s focus on experienced leadership as it establishes its position within the proprietary trading sector.

“EverForward was designed to operate with institutional rigor while retaining the flexibility of an entrepreneurial trading firm,” said a representative of the company. “Brian’s ability to integrate trading execution, portfolio oversight, and operational leadership positions the firm for sustainable growth.”

Commenting on the launch, Ferdinand added, “This partnership allows EverForward to operate independently while leveraging international capital and infrastructure. It’s a strong foundation for building a disciplined, scalable trading platform focused on long-term performance.”

