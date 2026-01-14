San Diego Transformation Center Awarded Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

San Diego Transformation Center, a behavioral health provider operated by Prosperous Health San Diego, LLC, has earned Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission, an independent, evidence-based standards-setting organization that sets the benchmark for safe, high-quality patient care through healthcare accreditation. This achievement formally recognizes San Diego Transformation Center’s ongoing commitment to meeting rigorous performance standards and delivering the safest, highest quality care to the individuals and families we serve.

San Diego Transformation Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey as part of the accreditation process. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors assessed compliance across key performance areas, including leadership, environment of care, infection prevention and control, emergency management, medication management, and performance improvement.

“Earning The Joint Commission’s accreditation is a meaningful milestone for our team and a clear signal to our community that we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality, safety, and accountability,” said Jerry Shirey, CEO of San Diego Transformation Center. “We built this center to be a place where people can stabilize, heal, and rebuild their lives with dignity. This accreditation reflects the discipline, compassion, and clinical excellence our staff brings every day—and it reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement as we expand access to care across San Diego County.”

Joint Commission surveyors conducted on-site observations and interviews to identify performance strengths and opportunities for continued improvement. With decades of expertise and a data-driven accreditation process, The Joint Commission helps ensure healthcare organizations adhere to leading quality and safety practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and commitment to better patient care.

“Joint Commission congratulates San Diego Transformation Center for achieving accreditation by demonstrating its focus on delivering safe and effective care of the highest quality and value,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through the accreditation process, we worked closely with San Diego Transformation Center to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety. Together, we are elevating care for all patients, and we appreciate San Diego Transformation Center’s collaboration throughout this process.”

San Diego Transformation Center provides Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment services for adults experiencing mental health conditions and co-occurring disorders, with a focus on evidence-based, trauma-informed care and whole-person support. The center is designed to deliver a full continuum of behavioral health services and community-based recovery supports, including individualized treatment planning, group and individual therapy, care coordination, and long-term recovery monitoring.

The organization prepared for accreditation through a comprehensive, center-wide readiness effort that included policy and procedure alignment, staff training and competency validation, clinical documentation and quality assurance audits, environment-of-care rounds, safety and emergency preparedness drills, and continuous performance improvement initiatives.

For more information about The Joint Commission, please visit its website. To learn more about San Diego Transformation Center and available services, visit www.phealthsd.com .

Accreditation listing: https://www.jointcommission.org/en-us/about-us/recognizing-excellence/find-accredited-organizations/739020

About San Diego Transformation Center

San Diego Transformation Center, operated by Prosperous Health San Diego, LLC, is a San Diego-based behavioral health provider dedicated to inspiring resilience and renewal through compassionate, high-quality care. The organization delivers structured outpatient services—including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment—for adults with mental health and co-occurring disorders. Guided by values of empowerment, innovation, sustainability, compassion, integrity, excellence, collaboration, and respect, San Diego Transformation Center partners with individuals and families to support lasting recovery and improved quality of life.