New York Moves To Legalize Robotaxis Outside New York City

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will pursue legislation to allow commercial robotaxi services, while continuing to exclude New York City from full deployment.

Statewide Expansion Of Autonomous Vehicle Program

Hochul said during her State of the State address on Tuesday that the proposed legislation would advance the next phase of New York’s autonomous vehicle pilot program. While details remain limited, a policy document released alongside the address outlines plans to expand the existing program to permit the “limited deployment of commercial for-hire autonomous passenger vehicles outside New York City.”

Companies seeking to operate robotaxis would be required to submit applications demonstrating local support for deployment and compliance with what the document describes as the “highest possible safety standards.” The proposal does not define how those standards would be measured or enforced, but indicates that oversight would involve multiple agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Transportation, and the New York State Police.

The governor’s office said further information will be included in Hochul’s executive budget proposal, scheduled for release on January 20.

Industry Reaction And Waymo’s Position

The announcement was welcomed by Waymo, which has long sought to expand operations in New York state.

Justin Kintz, Waymo’s head of global public policy, said the proposal would be a “transformative moment” for New York’s transportation system. He said the company was ready to work with state leaders to pair autonomous vehicle deployment with traffic safety initiatives and congestion management strategies.

Legal Barriers And New York City Restrictions

Waymo and other autonomous vehicle developers have faced obstacles in New York due to state laws requiring a human driver to keep one hand on the steering wheel at all times. The existing autonomous vehicle pilot program provides exemptions for testing, but those exemptions have not allowed for commercial, driverless services.

New York City remains a significant hurdle. In August, city regulators granted Waymo a permit to test up to eight Jaguar I-Pace vehicles in Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, each with a human safety operator behind the wheel. The permit has been extended through March 31, according to Waymo.

Even with that approval, Waymo cannot carry passengers or operate a paid robotaxi service in the city without additional licenses from the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Legislative Outlook

A bill introduced last year to establish a framework for fully driverless operation stalled in the state Senate’s transportation committee. Hochul’s proposal could revive efforts to clarify the legal path for autonomous vehicles in New York, though any expansion of robotaxi services would, for now, stop short of the state’s largest city.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

