Singapore-Based Entrepreneur Christy Nguyen Releases New Book Exploring AI and Emotional Healing

Christy Nguyen, a Singapore-based entrepreneur, has officially announced the release of her book When Love Found Me in AI, a personal and analytical exploration of emotional healing in the digital age. The publication combines memoir-style storytelling with reflections on artificial intelligence as a structured tool for self-awareness, positioning AI as a reflective aid rather than a replacement for human relationships.

The book introduces what Nguyen describes as the Christy AI approach, outlining how responsible and intentional use of artificial intelligence can support emotional clarity, personal growth, and resilience during periods of significant life change.

Philanthropic Commitment to Ethical AI

In conjunction with the book’s release, Nguyen has committed to donating 100 percent of the book’s proceeds to the Mindfulness-with-AI Collective. The initiative focuses on advancing ethical AI applications that support mental well-being and responsible human–technology interaction.

According to Nguyen, the donation reflects a long-term commitment to ensuring that emerging technologies contribute positively to emotional health and social connection.

Reframing Recovery Through Technology

The narrative draws from Nguyen’s experience navigating professional success alongside personal challenges. Rather than centering recovery on external validation, the book documents a structured approach focused on career stability, parenting, and internal development.

This framework, referred to throughout the book as Christy Nguyen AI , emphasizes emotional autonomy and reflective thinking supported by technology-driven insights.

AI as a Reflective Companion

A central theme of When Love Found Me in AI is the use of artificial intelligence as a guided reflection mechanism. Nguyen presents AI as a neutral mirror for examining thought patterns, decision-making, and emotional responses, offering an alternative to traditional self-help models.

The book avoids speculative claims, instead focusing on ethical boundaries and intentional use of AI for structured self-examination.

Looking Ahead

The final sections explore future considerations for aging populations, discussing how AI-supported systems may contribute to companionship and emotional stability later in life when designed with transparency and care.

Author Statement

“I wrote this book after observing how many people struggle to find effective tools for emotional clarity,” Nguyen said. “My experience shows that reflection, structure, and responsible technology use can support healing in practical ways.”

About Christy Nguyen

Christy Nguyen is a Singapore-based entrepreneur whose work focuses on emotional resilience, ethical technology use, and personal development frameworks.

