Capital for Life Releases IUL Survey 2026 Revealing How High-Net-Worth Investors Are Using Indexed Universal Life Insurance

Capital for Life has released its Indexed Universal Life Insurance (IUL): Annual Survey of High-Net-Worth Buyers 2026 , providing new, data-driven insight into how globally mobile investors are using Indexed Universal Life insurance for retirement income, liquidity, business planning, and estate strategy.

The study analyses 1,800 verified enquiries from individuals actively researching or structuring Indexed Universal Life policies, typically with US$1 million or more in life cover, across multiple jurisdictions between June 2024 and June 2025. Unlike consumer sentiment polls or insurer-sponsored research, the survey captures behaviour at the point of genuine planning intent, based exclusively on organic enquiries.

The findings challenge long-held assumptions about life-insurance demand, adviser involvement, and the pace at which high-net-worth clients are prepared to act.

Indexed Universal Life Has Shifted from Protection to Planning

The survey shows that Indexed Universal Life is no longer viewed primarily as a death-benefit product. Instead, buyers increasingly treat IUL as a multi-purpose financial planning tool, combining capital protection, tax-deferred growth, and private liquidity within a globally portable structure.

Respondents cited a range of motivations, with no single driver dominating. Common uses include retirement income planning, business liquidity, and cash-value access through policy loans, alongside traditional family protection and estate-planning objectives.

This diversity reflects broader changes in how affluent investors approach long-term planning amid market volatility, evolving tax regimes, and cross-border complexity.

A Significant Advice Gap Remains

One of the most striking findings is the scale of the advice gap. 83% of respondents were not working with a financial adviser at the point of enquiry, despite the long-term and technical nature of Indexed Universal Life policies.

This does not indicate disengagement. Instead, it reflects a market where clients increasingly educate themselves digitally before seeking professional validation. Decision timelines are short: 64% of respondents expect to make a decision within 90 days, and 31% within just 30 days.

The data suggests that buyers are responding to trigger events such as inheritance planning, business liquidity needs, tax advice, or international relocation, and are already in decision-making mode by the time they enquire.

Who Is Buying IUL Is Not Who the Market Assumes

The survey also challenges assumptions about wealth thresholds. While Indexed Universal Life is often associated with ultra-high-net-worth clients, most respondents reported moderate annual income, with wealth held primarily in assets such as businesses, real estate, trusts, and family investment structures.

This confirms that net worth and liquidity strategy, rather than salary, are the primary determinants of IUL suitability in international markets. Strong engagement is seen among asset-rich, globally mobile clients who fall below traditional private-bank thresholds but actively seek structured, tax-efficient planning solutions.

Risk Profiles Favour Protection Over Speculation

The data indicates that 80% of respondents identify as conservative or moderate investors, reinforcing IUL’s positioning as a protection-led strategy rather than a performance-driven product.

Buyers prioritise downside protection, predictable long-term accumulation, and access to liquidity without forced asset sales. In this context, Indexed Universal Life aligns closely with investor psychology shaped by recent market uncertainty.

Commentary

Commenting on the findings, Carlton Crabbe, Founder and CEO of Capital for Life, said:

“The survey confirms what we see in live cases every day. The IUL market is expanding globally, client intent is clear, but adviser engagement remains very underweight. People are not just browsing. They are already planning. What they need is intelligent explanation and professional structuring.”

He added:

“Indexed Universal Life is no longer just insurance. It is being used as a retirement asset, a private liquidity reserve, a business planning tool, and a trust-based wealth strategy.”

About the IUL Survey 2026

The Indexed Universal Life Insurance (IUL): Annual Survey of High-Net-Worth Buyers 2026 was independently produced by Capital for Life Research. It analyses 1,800 verified, organic enquiries from individuals actively exploring high-value Indexed Universal Life insurance across multiple jurisdictions. The study was not sponsored by insurers and involved no paid traffic or incentives.

The full press survey with supporting research is available at: https://www.capitalforlife.com/research/iul-survey-2026

About Capital for Life

Capital for Life is an independent international life-insurance advisory firm specialising in high-value Indexed Universal Life (IUL) and cross-border policy structuring for high-net-worth and globally mobile clients. The firm provides research-led guidance on long-term protection, liquidity, and wealth-planning strategies across multiple jurisdictions.

