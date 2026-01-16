GJK Facility Services Announces Breast Cancer Awareness Month with National Education Initiative

A Legacy of Growth and Innovation



In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, GJK Facility Services delivered a national workplace initiative focused on education, early detection, and community awareness, reinforcing the organisation’s long-standing commitment to health and wellbeing.

With a workforce of more than 4,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand, GJK Facility Services engaged staff and their families in meaningful breast cancer awareness activities throughout October. The initiative recognised the widespread impact of breast cancer on communities and the important role employers play in education, prevention, and support.

The centrepiece of the month was GJK’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness afternoon tea, hosted at the company’s head office. The event brought together employees, leadership, and invited specialists to foster open discussion, shared learning, and collective support around breast cancer awareness.

A key highlight of the event was a presentation by Dr Chantel Thornton, a leading Breast Cancer Specialist Surgeon and Founder and Director of Specialist Breast Cancer Surgery. As Guest Speaker, Dr Thornton delivered an expert address focused on breast cancer awareness, prevention, and the importance of early detection and timely access to specialist breast cancer care.

Drawing on her extensive clinical experience, Dr Thornton spoke about the critical role that education and early diagnosis play in improving outcomes for women diagnosed with breast cancer. Her presentation resonated strongly with staff, many of whom have been personally affected by breast cancer through family members, friends, or colleagues.

Following the event, Dr Thornton acknowledged GJK Facility Services for its ongoing commitment to breast cancer education in the workplace, noting that she was honoured to speak at the annual awareness event. She highlighted that Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a vital opportunity to reinforce prevention messaging and support fundraising efforts aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Throughout the day, employees participated in awareness activities, shared personal reflections, and contributed to fundraising initiatives supporting specialist breast cancer care. The event reinforced the importance of informed, supportive workplaces where health education is prioritised for staff and their families.

GJK Facility Services is led by George Stamas AM, whose leadership has been closely associated with strong corporate social responsibility and sustained support for medical awareness and charitable initiatives. In 2025, GJK celebrated 40 years of operation, marking the milestone with a company-wide program titled “40 Acts of Kindness.”

The initiative saw acts of kindness delivered across the organisation by frontline staff, executive leadership, management, and the Board, reinforcing a culture of giving back and ensuring the continuation of GJK’s legacy of purpose-driven business and community engagement.

George Stamas AM’s leadership and commitment to meaningful social impact have also been recognised internationally, including coverage in Forbes, highlighting his contributions to business leadership, innovation, and community wellbeing.

About Dr Chantel Thornton – Breast Cancer Specialist

Dr Chantel Thornton is a Specialist Breast Cancer Surgeon based in Melbourne, renowned for her expertise in oncoplastic breast cancer surgery and multidisciplinary care. She has a particular clinical interest in the management of young women with breast cancer and in achieving optimal oncological and cosmetic outcomes. Dr Thornton actively endorses immediate breast reconstruction following mastectomy where appropriate.

She completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery with First Class Honours from the University of Tasmania in 2000, graduating as dux of her medical school and receiving eight university prizes. She also holds a Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours from The University of Hong Kong. In 2010, she was awarded Fellowship of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons and completed advanced fellowship training in breast cancer surgery at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

A defining feature of Dr Thornton’s specialist breast cancer practice is rapid access to care, with women diagnosed with breast cancer seen within 24 hours of referral. Diagnostic imaging and specialist investigations are coordinated promptly through a highly integrated multidisciplinary team.

Dr Thornton is also a committed philanthropist and a sought-after speaker at medical, corporate, and charity events, where she educates audiences on breast cancer awareness and supports fundraising initiatives for a wide range of charitable organisations.

About GJK Facility Services



GJK Facility Services is one of Australia and New Zealand’s leading facilities management providers, employing more than 4,000 people across the region. With a strong focus on safety, quality, and community impact, GJK is committed to creating workplaces that support the wellbeing of employees, clients, and the broader community.

GJK Facility Services Advisory Board



As part of its commitment to strong governance, innovation, and long-term sustainability, GJK Facility Services is supported by a highly experienced Advisory Board that provides strategic guidance across governance, risk, workforce development, social impact, and growth.

The Advisory Board comprises internationally recognised leaders with careers spanning major global organisations, large-scale enterprises, government, finance, infrastructure, and community sectors. Collectively, members bring experience overseeing and advising organisations of significant scale and complexity, with responsibility for substantial capital, extensive workforces, and multi-jurisdictional operations across Australia and international markets.

This depth of experience enables the Advisory Board to provide informed, independent insight to GJK’s executive leadership and Board, supporting decision-making that balances commercial performance with long-term sustainability, workforce wellbeing, and community impact.

The Advisory Board plays an important role in:

Supporting long-term strategic planning and organisational resilience

Advising on governance, compliance, and enterprise risk

Strengthening leadership capability and workforce development

Guiding social impact, community engagement, and philanthropic strategy

Ensuring GJK continues to evolve while remaining values-led and purpose-driven

Under the leadership of George Stamas AM, GJK Facility Services continues to prioritise strong governance and global perspective, drawing on international expertise to ensure the organisation remains ethical, resilient, and forward-focused as it builds on its 40-year legacy.

