The Ventures Awards: A Year of Global Growth and Founder – Investor Momentum

Over the past year, The Ventures Awards expanded across 16 international startup ecosystems, bringing together founders and venture investors through a growing set of awards, community formats, and curated engagements.

Award editions in 2025 took place in San Francisco, New York, Israel, Singapore, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Seattle, Chicago, Miami, Washington DC, Poland, Indonesia, Argentina, Serbia, Cyprus, reflecting The Ventures’ continued focus on both established tech hubs and fast-emerging ecosystems.

A Growing, Global Startup Pipeline

Throughout the year, The Ventures Awards engaged thousands of startup teams globally, reviewing over 3,800+ companies via AI-assisted evaluation and structured investor scoring.

Rather than producing a single winner, startups were assessed across four categories — Best AI Solution, Best Team, Best Traction, and Best Product — ensuring that each event showcases a diversity of strengths. This approach highlights not one “perfect” company, but a range of startups excelling across the dimensions that matter most in building a scalable business.

“With every event, we’re reminded of how much serious innovation is happening around the world. What continues to inspire us is not just the quality of the startups, but the depth of ambition, execution, and resilience we see across regions. We’re proud to build The Ventures alongside founders who are pushing real technology forward — and alongside investors who genuinely show up to support that journey.”

— Daria Kuk, Founder & Jury, The Ventures

Additional Annual Insights (2025)

Based on analysis of Ventures Awards applications and finalist cohorts across all regions:

— Overall industry distribution across all applicants reflects a concentration in high-complexity, defensible sectors:

Healthtech, Medtech & Biotech: 26%

26% Deeptech & Core Infrastructure: 22%

22% Enterprise Software & Workflow Automation: 18%

18% Fintech, Insurtech & Financial Infrastructure: 14%

14% Energy & Industrial Technologies: 12%

12% Other Emerging Sectors: 8%

— More than 60% of shortlisted startups operate in regulated or technically complex industries, requiring longer development cycles, specialized talent, and close collaboration with enterprise or institutional partners.

— As AI adoption accelerates across industries globally, 98% of participating startups already integrate AI — either to optimize internal operations and grow their effectiveness, or to build AI-driven products for their customers.

– Approximately 42% of participating startups demonstrated strong, clearly defined AI applications, with proprietary models, domain-specific datasets, or AI embedded at the core of their product — rather than as a surface-level feature.

— Within AI-driven startups:

38% focus on enterprise and workflow automation

focus on 27% operate in healthtech, medtech, and biotech

operate in 18% build in deeptech and applied infrastructure (data platforms, cybersecurity, developer tools)

build in (data platforms, cybersecurity, developer tools) 17% apply AI to fintech, logistics, and cross-border commerce

— A growing share of high-quality applications came from North America and Southeast Asia, reflecting increased founder maturity and stronger cross-border ambitions in these regions.

Built With Investors, Not Around Them

More than 250 investors and ecosystem leaders participated in the selection process, representing organizations such as Khosla Ventures, Plug and Play, Berkeley SkyDeck, Stanford University and Google.

This investor-led structure remains central to The Ventures Awards. Rather than prioritizing visibility alone, the platform is designed to prepare startups for real investor conversations by aligning selection and evaluation with how funding decisions are actually made, as well as by offering additional support in the form of valuable perks from partners, and informational webinars provided to the startups.

“The strength of The Ventures is the community it brings together. Having experienced investors and funds evaluate startups side by side creates better conversations, sharper feedback, and a much more realistic view of what it takes to scale. It’s a format that benefits the entire ecosystem, not just the winners.”

— Ruvin Rafailov, Chief of Strategy & PMO at Plata International, Jury at The Ventures

Beyond Events: Growing the Ventures Community

Alongside the Awards, The Ventures continued to expand its broader community initiatives designed to support ongoing founder and investor engagement and peer-to-peer connection across borders and beyond a single event.

These initiatives include webinars, random coffee meetups, investor speed networking, targeted startup consultations, and cross-border showcase opportunities.

Turning Access Into Outcomes

While visibility remains valuable, The Ventures increasingly measures success through follow-on activity.

The analysis of the outcomes of The Ventures Awards across the year shows that, on average, finalists and winners raise between $200,000 and $700,000 from investors they connect with through these events. Typically, the time from the first introduction at the final pitch session to funds being transferred ranges from two weeks to two months.

According to post-event surveys, startups allocate the capital raised as follows: 40% toward expanding technical teams and hiring senior developers, 35% toward marketing and strengthening sales efforts, and the remaining funds toward IT infrastructure, additional hires, and legal support. In most cases, this capital deployment has a multiplicative effect on revenue, with startups demonstrating strong growth in both performance and company valuation within six to twelve months following the Awards.

What’s Next

In the year ahead, The Ventures Awards will continue adding new locations and deepening its presence in existing regions, while further growing its community-driven formats that support founders well beyond their first investor meeting.

About The Ventures Awards

The Ventures is an international startup awards and venture club, originally launched in Silicon Valley. Their recent editions in San Francisco, New York, London, Tokyo, and other 20+ leading tech hubs have featured over 3,800 startups and an esteemed jury of 250+ investors from Khosla Ventures, Plug and Play, Berkeley SkyDeck, Stanford, Google, Apple, and more.

For more information, visit www.the-ventures.com .