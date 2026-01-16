Crazy K Farm Announces Launch of Patented Pet Products Supporting Animal Rescue Efforts

Crazy K Farm, a mission-driven business founded by Dr. Tobi Kosanke, is revolutionizing the pet products industry by offering innovative, patented solutions designed to address real-life problems faced by pet owners. From Hen Savers that protect chickens from aggressive roosters to Birdy Booties that prevent bumblefoot infections in birds, Crazy K Farm’s products are more than just consumer goods, they are a lifeline for rescued animals.

With a unique business model that merges social enterprise with animal welfare, every product sold by Crazy K Farm directly supports the operation of the Crazy K Poultry and Livestock sanctuary. The sanctuary provides permanent refuge and rehabilitation to over 200 rescued animals, ensuring that they receive lifelong care and attention.

“We believe that every pet deserves a better quality of life, and that’s why we create products that solve real problems. At the same time, we are funding the care of rescued animals who need it most,” said Dr. Kosanke, founder of Crazy K Farm. “This isn’t just a business for us, it’s a mission to make a difference in the lives of both pets and animals in need.”

Patented, Award-Winning Products Created from Real-World Experience

The products created by Crazy K Farm stem from Dr. Kosanke’s personal experiences with rescued animals and the challenges they faced. After noticing that many animals under her care suffered from health and behavioral issues due to the lack of proper pet products, she took matters into her own hands. As a result, she invented the Hen Saver, Birdy Bootie, and Kitty Holster, solutions that didn’t exist before.

These patented, award-winning products are not only designed to address common issues such as rooster aggression, bumblefoot infections, and unsafe outdoor access for cats, but they have also gained recognition and trust from pet owners worldwide. For example, the Hen Saver is the #1 rated solution for protecting hens from aggressive roosters, a leading cause of rooster culling.

“My goal was to invent products that would prevent suffering and improve the lives of animals, whether they were living in a sanctuary or in a family home,” Dr. Kosanke explained. “Each of our products has been tested and refined using real animals, ensuring they work effectively and provide a true solution to the problems pet owners face.”

Supporting Animal Welfare with Every Purchase

What sets Crazy K Farm apart from other pet product companies is its commitment to animal welfare. The company’s 501(c)(3) animal sanctuary, Crazy K Poultry and Livestock, relies entirely on the proceeds from product sales and donations. Monthly operating costs for the sanctuary exceed $3,800, which go toward feed, medical care, facility maintenance, and emergency treatment for the animals in the sanctuary’s care.

“This business is more than just about selling products,” Dr. Kosanke said. “It’s about giving back to the animals who need it most. Every Birdy Bootie or Hen Saver that is purchased helps fund our sanctuary, ensuring that we can continue rescuing animals from abuse, neglect, and slaughter.”

Since its founding, Crazy K Farm has provided a permanent home for over 200 rescued animals, including chickens, ducks, geese, cats, and livestock. These animals receive comprehensive veterinary care, species-appropriate diets, and a safe, enriched environment where they can thrive.

Innovation, Quality, and Community Impact

In addition to its commitment to animal rescue, Crazy K Farm is a certified woman-owned business and a Texas Historically Underutilized Business (HUB), operating from Hempstead, Texas. Dr. Kosanke manufactures all products in the USA, supporting local workers and maintaining quality control at every step of production. By choosing to manufacture domestically, Dr. Kosanke ensures that every product is of the highest quality, and the company actively contributes to the rural economy.

“We’re proud to be a part of rural America’s manufacturing resurgence,” said Dr. Kosanke. “Our products are handmade in North Carolina and Hempstead, Texas, supporting American jobs and proving that high-quality, USA-made products can compete globally.”

Crazy K Farm’s dedication to transparency, community support, and sustainability has earned the company a loyal customer base that values both the quality of the products and the social impact of their purchase. Many of Crazy K Farm’s customers become regular supporters of the sanctuary’s mission, not just through product purchases, but also through direct donations.

A Story of Dedication, Compassion, and Innovation

Dr. Kosanke’s journey from petroleum geology to animal welfare entrepreneur began with a difficult choice: continue her successful career or care for her special-needs daughter. She chose her daughter, and in doing so, became the champion for over 200 rescued animals, developing solutions that have changed the lives of pets nationwide.

“When I left my career in geology, I never expected to become an inventor or a sanctuary operator,” Dr. Kosanke said. “But when I saw the suffering of animals that could have been prevented with better products, I knew I had to act. Today, we’re not only making life better for pets, but we’re also giving rescued animals the care and love they deserve.”

About Crazy K Farm

Crazy K Farm is a woman-owned, mission-driven business offering patented pet products that solve real problems for pet owners. The company’s products, such as the Hen Saver, Birdy Bootie, and Kitty Holster, are handmade in the USA and directly fund the Crazy K Poultry and Livestock sanctuary. Founded by Dr. Tobi Kosanke, Crazy K Farm is dedicated to improving animal welfare while providing innovative solutions that enhance the lives of pets and pet owners worldwide.

