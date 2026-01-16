DMR News

WhatsApp Exempts Brazilian Users From Policy Barring Third-Party AI Chatbots

ByJolyen

Jan 16, 2026

WhatsApp has reversed part of its new policy that restricts third-party, general-purpose AI chatbots from operating on the app, allowing AI providers to continue offering their services to users with Brazilian phone numbers. This decision follows an order from Brazil’s competition regulator, which recently directed Meta to suspend the policy for further investigation.

Under the new guidelines, Meta had mandated a 90-day grace period starting January 15, 2026, during which developers were required to stop responding to user queries via chatbots and notify users that their services would no longer work on WhatsApp. However, the latest notice from Meta has exempted users with Brazilian phone numbers (country code +55) from this requirement, meaning developers are not obligated to inform Brazilian users of changes or cease offering their services to them.

Meta’s Explanation and Regulatory Scrutiny

Meta explained that the changes in policy are no longer applicable to users with Brazilian phone numbers, a reversal that may alleviate concerns among local developers and users. WhatsApp has not yet responded to requests for further clarification regarding this shift.

The new policy, which impacts widely used general-purpose AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Grok, does not affect businesses using WhatsApp to provide customer service to their customers. However, Brazil’s competition agency, CADE, is investigating whether Meta’s terms are exclusionary and unfairly prioritize Meta AI, the company’s own chatbot, over competitors.

This move comes shortly after Italy’s competition agency raised similar concerns in December, leading Meta to provide a similar exemption for users in Italy. Additionally, the European Union has launched an antitrust investigation into the policy.

Meta’s Justification

Meta has defended its stance, arguing that AI chatbots place undue strain on WhatsApp’s business API, which was originally designed for different purposes. In response to CADE’s investigation, a WhatsApp spokesperson emphasized that the platform is not intended to serve as a de facto app store for AI chatbots and suggested that companies seeking to integrate AI should pursue alternative routes, such as app stores, websites, and industry partnerships.

Featured image credits: Needpix

Jolyen

