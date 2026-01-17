Google Appeals US Ruling That Found Illegal Search Monopoly

Google has appealed a landmark US antitrust ruling that found the company illegally held a monopoly in online search, arguing the decision failed to reflect how consumers use its services and the competitive pressures it faces. The appeal targets an August 2024 judgment by US District Judge Amit Mehta and seeks to pause the implementation of remedies ordered by the court.

In announcing the appeal on Friday, Google said the ruling overlooked the pace of innovation in the technology sector and the competition it faces from a range of products and services. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president for regulatory affairs, said users choose Google because they want to, not because they are compelled to do so.

Challenge To Court-Ordered Remedies

Google is also requesting a halt to measures designed to curb its market power. Some observers have described the remedies as limited in scope. The company said implementing them would have consequences for user privacy and innovation.

Mulholland said requirements to share search data and syndication services with competitors could discourage rivals from building their own products and could undermine privacy protections.

Judge’s Findings And Limits On Structural Changes

Judge Mehta acknowledged changes in Google’s business when he outlined remedies in September, writing that the rise of generative artificial intelligence had altered the trajectory of the case. He rejected a request from government lawyers to break up Google, which would have included spinning off Chrome, the world’s most widely used web browser.

Instead, the court ordered less extensive remedies. These included requiring Google to share certain data with competitors deemed qualified by the court. The data was to include portions of Google’s search index, its extensive catalogue of indexed web content.

The judge also required Google to allow some competitors to display Google search results as their own, a measure intended to give newer firms time and resources to develop their services.

Wider Scrutiny Of Google’s AI Practices

Google’s appeal comes as its investment in artificial intelligence faces regulatory attention beyond the United States. Last month, the European Union opened an investigation into Google’s AI-generated summaries that appear above search results.

The European Commission said it would examine whether Google used content from websites without providing appropriate compensation to publishers. Google said the inquiry risked discouraging innovation in a competitive market.

Market Context

Earlier this week, Google parent Alphabet became the fourth company to reach a market capitalisation of $4tn. The appeal process is expected to extend the legal battle over how US antitrust law applies to large technology platforms operating in fast-changing markets.

