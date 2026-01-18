Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down After 14 Years Leading Star Wars Studio

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down after 14 years leading the studio behind Star Wars, one of the highest-grossing film franchises in Hollywood history. The company said on Thursday that Kennedy will transition into a full-time producer role while remaining at the studio.

Kennedy was appointed in 2012 by Star Wars creator George Lucas, shortly before entertainment giant Disney acquired Lucasfilm. She has overseen the company through a period of expansion across films and streaming television.

Leadership Transition At Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni will assume the role of president and chief creative officer, working alongside co-president Lynwen Brennan. Filoni has been closely involved with Lucasfilm for years, particularly through its animated series, and credited Kennedy with overseeing what he described as the greatest expansion of Star Wars storytelling.

Kennedy did not specify a timeline for the transition beyond the announcement that she would step away from day-to-day leadership.

Film And Television Output Under Kennedy

During Kennedy’s tenure, Lucasfilm released five Star Wars feature films that together generated more than $5bn (£3.74bn) at the global box office. These included the sequel trilogy starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, which set box office records in the US. The period also included commercial setbacks, most notably Solo: A Star Wars Story, the franchise’s first box office disappointment.

Beyond cinema, Kennedy oversaw Lucasfilm’s expansion into streaming television for Disney+. The studio produced series such as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor, the latter receiving critical acclaim.

Creative Direction And Fan Response

Kennedy introduced more female lead characters and expanded representation within the Star Wars universe. That approach drew criticism from some fans, who argued the franchise was incorporating a social agenda. Lucasfilm also faced backlash for moving away from long-established storylines from novels and comics that had shaped Star Wars lore for decades.

Future Projects And Ongoing Role

Kennedy will remain involved with Lucasfilm as a producer on upcoming films, including The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to star Ryan Gosling.

In a statement, Kennedy said it had been a privilege to work with the studio’s creative teams and said she plans to continue developing film and television projects with both long-standing collaborators and new voices.

