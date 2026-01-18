Italy Opens Probes Into Activision Blizzard Over Smartphone Game Sales Practices

Italy’s competition regulator has opened two investigations into Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard, alleging the company used misleading and aggressive sales practices in its mobile games Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile. The probes focus on whether design choices encouraged excessive playtime and spending, particularly among minors.

Focus Of The Investigations

The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) said it is examining how the games use design elements to push players to stay engaged for long periods and to make in-game purchases by creating urgency around rewards. The authority said these tactics may pressure users into spending more than they realise, especially when virtual currencies are involved.

In a statement, the AGCM said the practices could affect players as consumers, including children, by encouraging spending that exceeds what is needed to progress in the game, without clear awareness of the real costs involved.

Free-To-Play Model And In-Game Spending

Both Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile are marketed as free-to-play titles but include optional in-game purchases. The regulator noted that this model relies on selling virtual currency and items, often bundled in ways that can obscure their actual monetary value.

Diablo Immortal offers cosmetic items and in-game currency that can be used to speed up progression or acquire crafting materials, with some purchase options priced as high as $200. The AGCM said such structures may amplify spending during normal gameplay.

Both games have player bases numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

Parental Controls And Privacy Concerns

The investigations also cover parental control settings. The AGCM said default configurations allow minors to make in-game purchases, play for extended periods without limits, and communicate with other players through in-game chat.

The authority is additionally reviewing privacy practices, stating that users appear to be guided toward accepting all consent options during sign-up. It said it would assess how personal data is collected and used, and whether the consent process meets consumer protection standards.

Regulatory Position

The AGCM said it is assessing whether Activision Blizzard has breached consumer protection rules and failed to meet the duty of professional diligence required in a sector that is particularly sensitive to risks linked to gaming-related addiction.

Featured image credits: Flickr

