Odyssey Math Tuition Unveils Ambitious 2026 Initiatives to Bolster Secondary 1 Math Tuition, Revolutionising Math Tuition and Tuition Centre Experiences for Seamless Transitions into Secondary School and Long-Term Academic Excellence in Singapore

Odyssey Math Tuition, a Singapore-based mathematics tuition centre founded in 2013 by principal tutor Mr. Justin Tan, has launched initiatives for 2026 aimed at strengthening secondary 1 math tuition to support students during the crucial shift from primary to secondary education. These developments address the challenges of this transition period, where students encounter more abstract math concepts and increased academic demands, helping to lay solid foundations for success in O-Levels and beyond. Preparation for O-Levels success must start early from Secondary 1, as building core mathematics skills at this stage prevents gaps and promotes steady progress. Odyssey Math Tuition offers both onsite physical secondary math tuition from Secondary 1 to 4 and online math tuition via its online secondary math tuition courses, providing flexible options to meet diverse needs. The centre’s Ministry of Education (MOE)-aligned programmes cater to secondary levels from Secondary 1 to 4/5, including Elementary Math (E-Math), Additional Math (A-Math), and Integrated Programme (IP) tracks, with a focus on building confidence and skills right from the start.

The initiatives build on Odyssey Math Tuition’s proprietary curriculum, which features clear explanations, problem-solving strategies, and real-world applications for topics such as algebra, geometry, and trigonometry. By emphasising secondary 1 math tuition, the centre seeks to provide accessible and effective alternatives to standard classroom learning, allowing students to adapt at their own pace while maintaining high standards. This is especially pertinent in Singapore’s education system, where the move to secondary school can be daunting, and early intervention through a reliable tuition centre can make a significant difference in long-term performance.

“These 2026 initiatives are designed to enhance secondary 1 math tuition and ease the transition into secondary education,” said Mr. Justin Tan, founder and principal tutor of Odyssey Math Tuition. “By expanding our resources, we aim to equip students with the tools they need for a smooth start, ensuring math tuition and tuition centre support contribute to their overall academic journey.”

﻿﻿

One of the key components of the 2026 plans is the expansion of the team, with ongoing hiring of passionate math tutors to personalise secondary 1 math tuition services. Odyssey Math Tuition has begun increasing its staff of experienced educators and continues to recruit math tutors proficient in MOE syllabi, particularly for entry-level secondary topics. This ensures that small-group onsite classes at 160 Changi Rd, #01-02 Hexacube, Singapore 419728 remain focused and supportive, preserving the tuition centre’s commitment to a nurturing learning atmosphere.

For Secondary 1 students, the transition often involves adapting to new concepts like basic algebra and negative numbers, which can create initial hurdles and affect confidence if not handled effectively. Starting O-Levels preparation early from Secondary 1 is vital to establish a strong base, allowing time for gradual mastery and reducing future pressures. The expanded team will improve math tuition by offering patient, structured guidance and alternative explanations, helping students overcome these challenges and develop a positive attitude toward mathematics. This approach positions Odyssey Math Tuition as a leading tuition centre for secondary 1 math tuition, providing the foundational support needed for progression through secondary school, with options for both onsite physical secondary math tuition and online math tuition through its dedicated courses.

Tutors are selected for their dedication to making lessons engaging, using practical examples to connect theory with everyday life. “Joining this tuition centre allows me to assist Secondary 1 students in navigating their first year with clarity and enthusiasm,” said a recent hire, an experienced secondary math educator. Interested educators can contact Odyssey Math Tuition for opportunities in curriculum delivery and student mentoring, further elevating the quality of math tuition.

In parallel, Odyssey Math Tuition is integrating artificial intelligence into its online platforms, with features set for rollout by the end of 2026. This will build on the current e-learning system, which is free for enrolled secondary students and includes math video lessons for unlimited review. The AI enhancements will offer adaptive revision plans, analysing student interactions such as time spent on specific topics and suggesting customised paths, including focused practice on areas of difficulty.

For secondary 1 math tuition students, this creates a more interactive experience that provides remote, personalised guidance. Students grappling with foundational challenges, such as understanding variables or simple equations, can receive AI-driven recommendations that direct them to relevant video lessons or exercises. In the context of tuition in Singapore, where independent study is common due to busy schedules, AI can act as a virtual aid by identifying common pitfalls, like confusion with order of operations, and guiding users toward corrective content. This supports early O-Levels preparation from Secondary 1, complementing both onsite physical secondary math tuition and online math tuition options.

The integration complements the Odyssey Math Tuition curriculum’s innovative techniques, ensuring technology reinforces rather than supplants structured learning. “By the end of 2026, these AI features will make secondary 1 math tuition more adaptive, supporting students in math tuition and tuition centre settings to bridge the primary-secondary gap effectively,” explained Mr. Tan. This appeals to families seeking modern solutions, as it enables Secondary 1 learners to consolidate knowledge around extracurricular commitments, promoting a balanced start to secondary education.

Odyssey Math Tuition has introduced stand-alone online math tuition courses for self-paced learning at home, complementing secondary 1 math tuition. These courses are accessible to students beyond onsite enrolment, delivering full modules aligned with MOE syllabi for Secondary 1, featuring math video lessons with detailed breakdowns, downloadable worksheets, and mock exams. The 24/7 platform allows flexible revision, fitting into varied routines, and supports online math tuition alongside onsite physical secondary math tuition from Secondary 1 to 4.

This offering is particularly valuable for Secondary 1 students, as the transition demands extra practice to solidify new concepts outside regular classes. One key benefit is that learners may not absorb everything in just two hours of weekly group math tuition; these online tools enable study anytime and anywhere based on personal preferences, facilitating deeper understanding. For example, a Secondary 1 student adjusting to geometry can replay lessons on shapes and angles after school, reducing adaptation stress and aligning with early O-Levels preparation strategies.

The courses prioritise affordability with no hidden fees and options to choose specific topics. “The online platform has helped me tackle algebra basics without rushing,” shared a Secondary 1 student. Another added, “It’s a great addition to the tuition centre, making secondary 1 math tuition more manageable at home.”

To expand and open more tuition centres in Singapore, Odyssey Math Tuition is launching a franchise system in 2026, inviting passionate teachers to establish branches that mirror the online and onsite model nationwide. Franchises will gain access to the curriculum, e-learning platforms, and upcoming AI tools, enabling them to deliver secondary 1 math tuition across Singapore.

﻿﻿

“The franchise system will expand our reach, empowering teachers to run their own centres under our brand to provide quality math tuition and tuition centre services across Singapore” stated Mr. Tan. Potential partners can inquire via email for details on setup, support, and requirements.