DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

OnlyFans Considers Sale Of Majority Stake To Architect Capital At $5.5 Billion Valuation

ByJolyen

Feb 2, 2026

OnlyFans Considers Sale Of Majority Stake To Architect Capital At $5.5 Billion Valuation

OnlyFans is in talks to sell a majority stake of its business to investment firm Architect Capital in a deal that would value the creator subscription platform at $5.5bn, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

Deal Structure And Exclusivity

The source told TechCrunch that the proposed transaction would include $3.5bn in equity and $2bn in debt. Under those terms, Architect Capital would acquire a 60% stake in OnlyFans.

The two parties are currently in an exclusivity period, preventing OnlyFans from holding discussions with other potential buyers for a defined timeframe. No timeline has been disclosed for when the deal might be completed. Negotiations were previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. TechCrunch said it has contacted Architect Capital for comment.

Previous Sale Discussions

This is not the first time OnlyFans has explored a sale. In 2024, New York Post reported that billionaire owner Leonid Radvinsky was seeking to exit his position and had approached potential buyers.

Subsequent reporting indicated that the platform’s parent company, Fenix International Ltd., held discussions with a US-based investor group led by Forest Road Company, which is based in Los Angeles. The outcome of those talks was not disclosed. The source told TechCrunch that multiple interested parties have emerged since OnlyFans signalled it was open to selling a majority stake.

About Architect Capital

Architect Capital was founded in 2021 as an asset-based lender. The firm focuses on providing loans secured by company assets and has positioned itself as a partner to early-stage startups. Its potential role in the OnlyFans deal would represent a significant expansion beyond traditional lending.

Ownership And Legal Background

OnlyFans has consistently said it is not a pornography website, despite most creators on the platform producing adult content. The company was founded in 2016 by Tim Stokely, who initially served as chief executive. Stokely sold a majority stake in Fenix International to Radvinsky in 2018.

The platform has faced multiple legal controversies over the years, including lawsuits alleging it profited from abusive material. These issues have remained part of the company’s public profile as it continues to explore strategic options.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Clawdbot Rebrands As OpenClaw After Trademark Review And Community Growth
Feb 2, 2026 Jolyen
Physical Intelligence Bets On General-Purpose Robot Learning Over Commercial Timelines
Feb 2, 2026 Jolyen
Chocolate Mouth Celebrates Anti-Valentine’s Day with the Launch of “I Love Me Box” and Recent Recognition as Best Small-Batch Chocolatier in Austin
Feb 2, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801