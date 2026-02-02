OnlyFans Considers Sale Of Majority Stake To Architect Capital At $5.5 Billion Valuation

OnlyFans is in talks to sell a majority stake of its business to investment firm Architect Capital in a deal that would value the creator subscription platform at $5.5bn, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

Deal Structure And Exclusivity

The source told TechCrunch that the proposed transaction would include $3.5bn in equity and $2bn in debt. Under those terms, Architect Capital would acquire a 60% stake in OnlyFans.

The two parties are currently in an exclusivity period, preventing OnlyFans from holding discussions with other potential buyers for a defined timeframe. No timeline has been disclosed for when the deal might be completed. Negotiations were previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. TechCrunch said it has contacted Architect Capital for comment.

Previous Sale Discussions

This is not the first time OnlyFans has explored a sale. In 2024, New York Post reported that billionaire owner Leonid Radvinsky was seeking to exit his position and had approached potential buyers.

Subsequent reporting indicated that the platform’s parent company, Fenix International Ltd., held discussions with a US-based investor group led by Forest Road Company, which is based in Los Angeles. The outcome of those talks was not disclosed. The source told TechCrunch that multiple interested parties have emerged since OnlyFans signalled it was open to selling a majority stake.

About Architect Capital

Architect Capital was founded in 2021 as an asset-based lender. The firm focuses on providing loans secured by company assets and has positioned itself as a partner to early-stage startups. Its potential role in the OnlyFans deal would represent a significant expansion beyond traditional lending.

Ownership And Legal Background

OnlyFans has consistently said it is not a pornography website, despite most creators on the platform producing adult content. The company was founded in 2016 by Tim Stokely, who initially served as chief executive. Stokely sold a majority stake in Fenix International to Radvinsky in 2018.

The platform has faced multiple legal controversies over the years, including lawsuits alleging it profited from abusive material. These issues have remained part of the company’s public profile as it continues to explore strategic options.

