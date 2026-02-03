Professional Services M&A Activity Accelerates as Buyers Target Scalable, Recurring-Revenue Firms

MergersAndAcquisitions.net today announced the release of its latest industry research report, Professional Services Mergers and Acquisitions, offering an in-depth analysis of transaction activity across accounting firms, legal services, consulting practices, marketing agencies, and other professional services businesses.

The report examines how shifting labor economics, AI adoption, and increased private equity interest are reshaping deal structures and valuations in traditionally people-driven businesses. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, professional services firms with recurring revenue, documented processes, and scalable delivery models continue to command strong buyer interest.

“Professional services M&A is no longer about buying a book of relationships,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director at MergersAndAcquisitions.net. “Buyers are underwriting systems, client retention, and margin durability. Firms that can decouple revenue from individual partners are seeing the most competitive outcomes.”

Key findings from the report include:

Sustained acquisition demand for accounting, advisory, and niche consulting firms with predictable cash flow

Increased use of earn-outs, seller notes, and minority recapitalizations to bridge valuation gaps

Growing emphasis on partner succession planning as a driver of transaction timing

Early impacts of AI and automation on margin expansion and buyer diligence criteria

The research also outlines how private equity groups, family offices, and strategic buyers are approaching professional services platforms differently than asset-heavy or product-based businesses—placing greater weight on retention metrics, leadership depth, and post-close integration risk.

“Professional services firms are being evaluated with a more sophisticated lens,” Schwab added. “This report is designed to help founders, operators, and investors understand how buyers are actually pricing risk and growth in today’s market.”

The Professional Services Mergers and Acquisitions report is part of MergersAndAcquisitions.net’s ongoing series of industry-specific M&A intelligence publications, which analyze deal volume, valuation multiples, and strategic trends across middle-market sectors.

