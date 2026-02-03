DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Licensed Hong Kong–listed virtual asset exchange HashKey enables USDC withdrawals via the XDC Network

ByEthan Lin

Feb 3, 2026

HashKey Exchange, the largest licensed virtual asset exchange in HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK) has now officially enabled USDC deposits and withdrawals via the XDC Network.

HashKey Exchange has simultaneously launched a limited-time Zero-Fee USDC Withdrawal promotion. According to the official announcement, effective immediately until February 11, 2026, users can enjoy zero fees when withdrawing USDC through the XDC Network (subject to minimum withdrawal amounts).

According to the official announcement, HashKey Exchange launched the XDC/USD spot trading pair on January 15, 2026 (Hong Kong Time). Deposit and withdrawal services for XDC have been activated as well, allowing users to conduct on-chain deposits and withdrawals via the XDC Network. This trading pair is available exclusively to professional investors.

Public information shows that XDC Network is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for enterprise-grade applications. It adopts the XDPoS consensus mechanism, offering low transaction costs and fast confirmation times, and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for easy smart-contract deployment. The network supports ISO 20022-compliant messaging (a global financial messaging standard), enabling seamless integration with traditional financial systems, such as SWIFT, for structured data exchange in cross-border payments and settlements. It focuses on scenarios such as trade finance, cross-border settlement, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. XDC is its native token.

Market observers note that, under current market conditions, when a licensed cryptocurrency exchange supports or integrates with a specific public blockchain, it is typically viewed as a mildly positive signal by the market. Such developments are seen as reflecting the gradual maturation of the underlying infrastructure, while also potentially lowering the cost and complexity for institutional users to participate in the network in a compliant manner.

Analysts suggest that robust settlement infrastructure offers greater long-term value for institutional adoption than short-term price speculation. By streamlining compliant capital flows, this move facilitates the XDC Network’s deployment in a wider range of real-world scenarios.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Baja Tours and Transport Expands Private Transportation Services to Valle de Guadalupe, Including San Diego Pick ups for Wine Tours
Feb 4, 2026 Ethan Lin
Comfi-Kare CPR Expands CPR & Life-Saving Certification Training Programs to Support Workforce Readiness in 2026
Feb 4, 2026 Ethan Lin
Zealthy Ranked As One Of 2026’s Best Insured Telehealth Weight‑Loss Programs By Experts
Feb 4, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801