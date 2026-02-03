Licensed Hong Kong–listed virtual asset exchange HashKey enables USDC withdrawals via the XDC Network

HashKey Exchange, the largest licensed virtual asset exchange in HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK) has now officially enabled USDC deposits and withdrawals via the XDC Network.

HashKey Exchange has simultaneously launched a limited-time Zero-Fee USDC Withdrawal promotion. According to the official announcement, effective immediately until February 11, 2026, users can enjoy zero fees when withdrawing USDC through the XDC Network (subject to minimum withdrawal amounts).

According to the official announcement, HashKey Exchange launched the XDC/USD spot trading pair on January 15, 2026 (Hong Kong Time). Deposit and withdrawal services for XDC have been activated as well, allowing users to conduct on-chain deposits and withdrawals via the XDC Network. This trading pair is available exclusively to professional investors.

Public information shows that XDC Network is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for enterprise-grade applications. It adopts the XDPoS consensus mechanism, offering low transaction costs and fast confirmation times, and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for easy smart-contract deployment. The network supports ISO 20022-compliant messaging (a global financial messaging standard), enabling seamless integration with traditional financial systems, such as SWIFT, for structured data exchange in cross-border payments and settlements. It focuses on scenarios such as trade finance, cross-border settlement, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. XDC is its native token.

Market observers note that, under current market conditions, when a licensed cryptocurrency exchange supports or integrates with a specific public blockchain, it is typically viewed as a mildly positive signal by the market. Such developments are seen as reflecting the gradual maturation of the underlying infrastructure, while also potentially lowering the cost and complexity for institutional users to participate in the network in a compliant manner.

Analysts suggest that robust settlement infrastructure offers greater long-term value for institutional adoption than short-term price speculation. By streamlining compliant capital flows, this move facilitates the XDC Network’s deployment in a wider range of real-world scenarios.