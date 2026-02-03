DMR News

JETOUR T2 Delivered in Poland at “JETOUR Night,” Marking the Acceleration of “Travel+” in Europe

Feb 3, 2026

On February 1, 2026, JETOUR held the “JETOUR Night” brand event in Warsaw, Poland, celebrating the official start of T2 deliveries in Europe. JETOUR Brand Ambassador and internationally acclaimed musician Alan Walker attended the event as one of the first T2 owners in Europe. By bridging music and mobility, the evening underscored a major milestone for JETOUR’s “Travel+” strategy in the European market.

At the event, Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, delivered the JETOUR T2 to Alan Walker. “It is a great pleasure to become one of the first T2 owners in Europe, and I look forward to exploring more amazing places with this vehicle,” said Alan Walker. Additionally, the proud new T2 owner performed “Forever Young,” a song co-created with JETOUR, bringing the event to a climax.

As a major hub connecting Central and Eastern Europe with Western Europe, Poland offers distinct geographic and strategic advantages for market expansion. Selecting Poland as JETOUR’s first stop in Europe holds key strategic value for the brand’s growth in the region. The JETOUR T2, a globally successful model, integrates advanced technology with robust off-road performance. It ranks No.1 in the light off-road SUV segment in key markets such as the UAE and Qatar, striking a balance of quality, performance, and versatility that closely aligns with European users’ expectations for premium mobility.

Guided by the “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has consistently developed travel-focused vehicles designed to meet the real-world mobility needs of diverse markets. Beyond products, the brand connects with users worldwide through shared passions such as music and sports, fostering a community that extends beyond the vehicle itself. Moving forward, JETOUR will take Poland as a start to enhance product innovation and localized services, steadily deepening its presence and influence across Europe.

