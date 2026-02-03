DECO Showcases mmWave Wireless Connection Solution Covering Full LED Display Form Factors at ISE 2026

Integrated Systems Europe 2026 (ISE 2026), one of the most important exhibitions for the professional AV and systems integration industry, officially opened at the Fira de Barcelona. DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”) presented its mmWave wireless connection chips and solutions designed for internal interconnects in LED display systems, highlighting the latest progress in engineering implementation and large-scale deployment of the technology across LED display products.

At the joint booth with NovaStar (Booth 3C100), DECO demonstrated the automatic connection logic of its mmWave wireless connection technology through a motorized demonstration device. When modules move into position and approach the operating distance, wireless connections are established automatically without physical plug-in connectors, clearly illustrating the core feature of mmWave wireless connection — “connect upon proximity.”

By replacing traditional cables and connectors with wireless links, the solution reduces reliance on manual insertion, minimizes assembly errors and potential failure risks, and provides a more robust foundation for structural design, assembly consistency, and long-term reliability of LED display products.

“Traditional cable-based connections are increasingly becoming a bottleneck in terms of assembly efficiency, structural flexibility, and long-term reliability, ultimately affecting delivery efficiency and total lifecycle cost,” said Cheng Li, Founder and CEO of DECO. “With mmWave wireless connection, we aim to transform the internal connection points most prone to assembly errors and long-term risks into a more standardized, simplified, and reproducible system capability, enabling faster delivery and more stable operation.”

He further noted that DECO’s mmWave wireless connection chips and solutions now support engineering and mass-production deployment across multiple LED display form factors and have already entered the stage of large-scale commercial application.

A visitor from Europe commented after experiencing the demonstration, “The same connection concept can support different display form factors. The structure looks cleaner, and the assembly logic is much clearer. For delivery and after-sales service, fewer cables mean fewer potential failure points.”

Founded in 2021, DECO has participated in ISE for four consecutive years. Over the past year, the company has continued to advance the deployment of mmWave wireless connection technology for internal interconnects in multi-form-factor LED display products. Building on wireless in-panel data transmission and wireless power delivery, DECO has further extended its capabilities to the COB module level, while supporting mainstream interfaces and protocols including SPI, Ethernet, LVDS, HDMI, USB, and RGB, enhancing system compatibility and deployment flexibility.

DECO has also introduced short-range mmWave wireless Ethernet and wireless HDMI solutions (MDKT157xES, MDKT167xHL), as well as the SDKT1020-FET module, which supports Ethernet protocol transmission for rotating applications, providing a more scalable and reproducible integration path for diverse LED display form factors.

DECO’s mmWave wireless connection chips are now in high-volume mass production and shipment. Looking ahead, the company will continue to optimize its mmWave wireless connection technology at both the product and system levels for commercial LED display applications, delivering mature and reliable internal connection solutions for LED all-in-one displays, poster displays, double-sided displays, mechanically rotating displays, and other innovative display form factors.

For more information, samples, or technical inquiries, please contact:

sales@decosemi.com