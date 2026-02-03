Bedrooms Plus Online UK Launches Custom Sliding Door Wardrobe Experience With Easy Online Design Tool

Sliding Door Wardrobes – Design Your Own with Our Online Wardrobe Door Tool

Bedrooms Plus Online UK has introduced a new online wardrobe door design tool aimed at helping homeowners plan and customise sliding wardrobe doors with greater clarity before ordering. The digital experience is designed to support customers who are renovating bedrooms, updating storage spaces, or planning new home interiors where accurate sizing and layout selection play an important role.

Sliding door wardrobes continue to be a preferred storage choice in UK homes, particularly in bedrooms where space-saving solutions are needed. Unlike hinged doors, sliding wardrobe doors allow furniture placement flexibility and improve access in smaller rooms. With this new online tool, Bedrooms Plus Online UK is offering a structured way for customers to visualise door configurations, compare finishes, and plan layouts remotely.

Online Design Tool Supports Custom Layout Planning

The wardrobe door design tool enables users to create a wardrobe door setup directly online by selecting door styles and adjusting visual layouts. The tool supports multiple configuration options, allowing customers to preview combinations that suit modern and traditional bedroom styles.

Through the tool, users can:

Choose a wardrobe door style

Select from mirror doors, wood panel doors, or mixed finishes

Adjust colours, layouts, and panel combinations

Visualise the wardrobe door design before proceeding with an order

The company says this development is intended to reduce uncertainty during the early planning stage and provide a clearer starting point for customers comparing storage options.

Sliding Door Wardrobes Remain a Practical Choice for Modern Bedrooms

Sliding door wardrobes have become increasingly popular in contemporary interior design due to their clean appearance and space-efficient structure. Many homeowners choose them when upgrading bedrooms, fitting out guest rooms, or modernising older properties where traditional storage may not meet current space needs.

Bedrooms Plus Online UK notes that the online planning process is intended to support practical decision-making for customers, especially when selecting between:

Mirror sliding wardrobe doors (often chosen for light reflection and a brighter room feel)

Wood panel sliding wardrobe doors (often selected for warmth, texture, and traditional finishes)

Mixed panel combinations (used to balance function with aesthetic preference)

Manufacturing Experience and Focus on Quality Control

Bedrooms Plus Online UK is a UK-based manufacturer with more than four decades of experience producing sliding wardrobe doors. The company has been manufacturing wardrobe door systems since 1980 and continues to produce components locally, allowing direct oversight of materials, finishing standards, and performance testing.

According to the company, wardrobe door systems are built using durable track mechanisms, stable framing materials, and smooth sliding systems designed for everyday use. The organisation also emphasises that product consistency depends on both materials and construction accuracy, particularly for made-to-measure wardrobe doors.

Supporting Homeowners With More Structured Design Planning

Bedrooms Plus Online UK says the updated online experience reflects growing consumer preference for digital-first planning—especially for home improvement projects where customers want to compare options and confirm measurements before committing.

Rather than relying only on in-store browsing or generic catalog selections, the company’s new tool is positioned as a planning resource that helps customers make more informed decisions about wardrobe door layout and finish selection.

Availability

The custom sliding wardrobe door planning tool is now available online through BedroomsPlusOnline.co.uk.