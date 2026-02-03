Marlabs AgilityAI Transforms AI Adoption into Successful Business Outcomes

Marlabs, a leading AI transformation provider, today announced the launch of Marlabs AgilityAI, a Full Lifecycle Enterprise AI Transformation Suite. In a market saturated with fragmented tools and stalled experiments, AgilityAI offers a unified engine designed to do one thing: move enterprises from isolated AI pilots to sustainable, governed business capabilities.

The launch arrives as businesses face a specific crisis: “AI pilot fatigue.” The recent State of AI in Business 2025 study from MIT finds that while $40 billion has flowed into generative AI pilots, 95% of AI pilots fail to deliver significant impact on P&L. Companies are stuck between the pressure to innovate and the reality of failing projects.

Marlabs AgilityAI is not just a platform; it is a comprehensive framework for transformation. It addresses the core points-of-failure by providing a framework to align AI to business value, pre-built accelerators to reduce implementation time, and the operational models to deploy AI confidently.

What is AgilityAI?

Marlabs AgilityAI integrates three essential components into one seamless delivery model:

Strategic Discovery Framework: Identifies high-value use cases and filters out hype

Identifies high-value use cases and filters out hype Agentic AI Catalog: A library of proprietary, pre-built, and business-validated accelerators that speed up development

A library of proprietary, pre-built, and business-validated accelerators that speed up development Comprehensive Governance Model: Ensures security, data integrity, and scalable operational implementation and control

“The problem isn’t that companies lack AI ambition; it’s that they lack a holistic process to deliver it,” said Tom Collins, CEO of Marlabs. “We built AgilityAI to replace the ‘wild west’ of experimentation with a disciplined framework. With Marlabs AgilityAI, we give clients the strategy to know what to build, the accelerators to build it quickly and profitably, and the governance to run it safely.”

Leading Global Enterprises Trust Marlabs

Over thirty Fortune 500 companies already trust Marlabs to navigate complex transformations, such as a major stock exchange that harnessed Agentic AI to improve productivity, a global pharmaceutical giant that developed an AI-powered optimized clinical trial operations, and a leading North American telecom provider that streamlined fragmented data systems. These industry leaders are confident in Marlabs’ ability to scale AI initiatives that now drive measurable business value rather than just theoretical experiments.

Marlabs was recently named as a “Contender” in the ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI Services 2025 Global Report, and as a “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s 2025 Data and AI Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Three Core Values for the Enterprise

Marlabs AgilityAI was engineered to solve the specific friction points of enterprise adoption:

Quick, Low-Risk Validation

Using the AgilityAI “Catalog of Accelerators,” Marlabs teams do not start from a blank page. By leveraging pre-tested models and proven frameworks, the suite reduces the time-to-value for Proofs of Concept (POCs) by 50%. This allows companies to test ideas rapidly and inexpensively, validating viability before committing significant budget.

Practical, Proven ROI

AgilityAI rejects the “AI for AI’s sake” approach. The suite includes a rigorous ROI-filtering mechanism that prioritizes practical, scalable applications over theoretical experiments. It also includes cost-control innovations like PromptRouter®, which automatically routes tasks to the most cost-effective Large Language Model (LLM) to reduce licensing costs by more than 50%.

Organizational Strategy & Evolution

True transformation requires more than software; it requires a cultural shift. AgilityAI is designed as a “Build-to-Run” model. It helps clients establish the internal roles, data foundations, and oversight committees necessary to evolve the whole organization, ensuring AI becomes a sustainable core function like Finance or HR.

Availability

The Marlabs AgilityAI Full Lifecycle Enterprise AI Transformation Suite is available immediately for organizations looking to operationalize their AI strategy. For more information, visit Marlabs AgilityAI or book a meeting with a Marlabs AI expert today.

