Coast Family Home Care Releases New Survey Revealing Four Messages Seniors Wish Families Heard Sooner

Coast Family Home Care , a trusted provider of in-home senior care services, today announced the release of a new nationwide survey highlighting a critical communication gap between seniors and their families. The study reveals that many older adults feel their most important thoughts, needs, and fears remain unspoken until a crisis occurs.

The survey of 300 Americans aged 65 and older found that nearly eight in ten seniors wish their families better understood their priorities as they age. Yet despite the urgency, 47% of respondents reported they have never had meaningful conversations with loved ones about aging, health, or future care planning.

“These findings reflect what we see every day,” said Michael Carter, CEO of Coast Family Home Care. “The tragedy isn’t that people age and need support — it’s that so many families miss the chance to talk openly before decisions are forced by crisis.”

Survey Findings: Four Messages Seniors Want Families to Hear Earlier

1. Care Conversations Should Start Before an Emergency

According to the survey, 68% of seniors regret not discussing care preferences earlier in life. Once a medical emergency happens, families are often forced to make life-changing decisions under pressure, with little clarity on what their loved one truly wants.

More than half of seniors surveyed already have strong preferences about where and how they want to receive care — but only 31% have shared those wishes with family members.

2. Accepting Help Early Can Actually Preserve Independence

The survey challenges a common misconception: that accepting help means losing independence. In fact, 72% of seniors said they wish they had accepted help sooner.

Respondents who delayed support were more likely to experience preventable health crises. Seniors who used in-home support proactively maintained independence an average of 3.4 years longer than those who waited until emergency intervention became necessary.

3. Time With Family Matters More Than Money or Health

While health and financial stability remain important, seniors overwhelmingly identified time with family as what matters most.

However, 58% said they see loved ones less than they would like — and many admitted they’ve never communicated how meaningful even short visits, calls, or check-ins can be.

The study also found that 67% of seniors want to pass on family stories and life wisdom, yet few feel they’ve had opportunities to do so.

4. Many Seniors Hide Health Concerns to Avoid Being a Burden

More than half of respondents admitted to downplaying symptoms or delaying medical care because they don’t want to worry their families.

Researchers noted that in 71% of serious health incidents, warning signs were visible to family members — but no one asked direct questions. Seniors say they want loved ones to check in, attend appointments when possible, and create space for honest conversations about health concerns.

Coast Family Home Care Encourages Families to Take Action Now

In response to these findings, Coast Family Home Care is encouraging families to begin proactive conversations around aging and care planning before a crisis occurs.

Experts recommend starting with simple questions such as:

What does aging well look like to you?

How can I support you right now?

What are you most worried about?

If you needed care, what would you prefer?

Seniors who reported having these conversations early also reported stronger family relationships, reduced anxiety, and greater confidence about their future.

About Coast Family Home Care

Coast Family Home Care provides compassionate, personalized in-home care services designed to help seniors maintain independence, safety, and dignity in the comfort of their own homes. The company supports families with trusted caregivers and tailored care plans that adapt as needs change.

For more information, visit: https://coastfamilyhomecare.com