DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Clear Ads Integrates Google’s Updated Trends Platform into Its Keyword Research Process for E-Commerce Clients

ByEthan Lin

Feb 6, 2026

BROOKLYN, NY (February 6, 2026) — Advertising agency Clear Ads announced today it has integrated Google’s updated Trends platform into its keyword research process for e-commerce clients, following the January 14 addition of Gemini AI capabilities to the Trends Explore page.

The updated Google Trends interface allows users to compare up to eight search terms simultaneously, displays twice the number of rising queries on each timeline, and includes an AI-powered side panel that suggests related topics and accepts natural language queries. The platform redesign is available on desktop at no cost.

Clear Ads adopted the updated tool to support product research for e-commerce sellers expanding across sales channels. The agency’s revised workflow uses Gemini’s automated comparison suggestions to identify rising search terms in product categories and seasonal demand shifts.

“We documented our implementation process in a guide so other e-commerce teams can evaluate the tool for their own workflows,” said George Meressa, Founder of Clear Ads.

The full free guide is available at https://clearadsagency.com/how-do-e-commerce-brands-use-google-trends-with-gemini-ai-for-free-keyword-research/

The Gemini integration currently operates on desktop only. Google Trends displays relative search interest on a 0-100 scale rather than absolute search volume.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Waiker Partners with Nasdaq to Deliver Full-Depth Order Book Data to Korean Investors
Feb 6, 2026 Ethan Lin
Bitcoin Falls To 15-Month Low Despite Trump Support And Pro-Crypto Policies
Feb 6, 2026 Jolyen
Amazon Plans $200bn In Spending With Focus On AI As Tech Giants Lift Investment
Feb 6, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801