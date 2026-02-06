EU Warns TikTok To Change Platform Design Or Face Fines Under Online Safety Rules

Commission Cites Breach Of Digital Services Act

The European Union has told TikTok it must change what regulators describe as the platform’s “addictive design” or face heavy fines, after the European Commission said the video-sharing app breached the bloc’s online safety rules.

The warning follows an investigation that began in February 2024 into the Chinese-owned platform. In its preliminary findings, the Commission said TikTok did not “adequately assess” how features such as autoplay could harm users’ wellbeing, including children, and said the company failed to put in place measures to reduce those risks.

A TikTok spokesperson told the BBC that the findings present a “categorically false and entirely meritless depiction of our platform” and said the company plans to challenge them. TikTok has been invited to respond to the findings. Depending on the outcome, the Commission could fine the company up to 6% of its total global annual turnover, which is estimated to be in the tens of billions.

Possible Design Changes And Regulatory Expectations

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said that if TikTok wants to avoid fines it would have to “change the design of their service in Europe.” The Commission listed several steps it said the platform could take, including adding screen time breaks for late-night use and altering recommendation algorithms that deliver personalised content.

It also suggested disabling “infinite scroll,” the feature that allows users to move rapidly through large volumes of videos. “The Digital Services Act makes platforms responsible for the effects they can have on their users,” Virkkunen said. “In Europe, we enforce our legislation to protect our children and our citizens online.”

Expert Views On Safety And Platform Design

Professor Sonia Livingstone of the London School of Economics said TikTok has introduced some tools aimed at improving user safety, but she said those steps do not meet the standards set by the EU. She said young people have been calling for changes and are frustrated that the platform does not place wellbeing ahead of profit.

Social media analyst Matt Navarra said the Commission’s language reflects established behavioural research. He said the findings point to a change in regulatory focus. He said the issue is no longer limited to harmful content, but also extends to the way platforms are built and how those designs influence behaviour.

Wider EU Scrutiny Of Major Platforms

The move against TikTok comes alongside other investigations into large technology companies. In December 2024, the EU opened a separate inquiry into TikTok over alleged foreign interference in Romania’s presidential elections. In January, it launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s X over concerns that its AI tool Grok was used to create sexualised images of real people.

In December 2025, the EU fined X €120m, or £105m, over its blue tick system, saying the badges mislead users because the company is not meaningfully verifying account holders.

Social media analyst Paolo Pescatore said the announcement serves as a warning for the sector. He said regulators are shifting away from a focus on maximising engagement and toward enforcing responsibility in how platforms are designed.

Featured image credits: YesMore

