European Airports Warn Of Long Queues As Biometric Border System Rolls Out

Delays Reported As New System Expands

Airports across Europe are warning of long queues at passport control during upcoming holiday periods as a new biometric border system continues to be introduced, with some passengers already reporting waits lasting several hours.

Videos shared on social media over the past week show travellers facing queues of up to three hours at Geneva airport’s passport control. The airport, which sees heavy traffic during the winter ski season, said the congestion was linked to the introduction of the Entry-Exit System, or EES, particularly on Saturdays during peak periods. A spokesperson said implementing the system had been a “major challenge for Swiss customs and Geneva Airport,” and that extra staff had been deployed to try to improve the flow of passengers.

Long waits have also been reported at Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Andrew Knight, who runs Sanasty Car Hire at Tenerife airport and serves many UK travellers, said queues build up when several flights arrive close together. He said some passengers get through in about 20 minutes, while others face delays of one and a half to two hours, and that on a few occasions system outages have added to the disruption.

How The Entry-Exit System Works

The digital Entry-Exit System is designed to replace passport ink stamps. It requires non-EU citizens to register fingerprints and a photograph, alongside scanning their passport, the first time they cross a border into the Schengen free-movement area. That registration remains valid for three years, and on later visits the details are checked again.

At airports, the process is carried out on arrival, usually at automated machines or kiosks. The system has been in a phased introduction since October. At present, about half of border points are meant to be using EES, with at least one third of non-EU passengers going through the process.

Industry Warnings On Processing Times

Julia Lo Bue-Said, head of the Advantage Partnership travel agent network, said the system has created new bottlenecks in places that were already under pressure. Olivier Jankovec, director general of Airports Council International Europe, which represents more than 600 airports, said passenger processing times at border control have increased by “four to five times” under EES, with waits often reaching up to two hours.

Jankovec said the problems include shortages of border staff and machines that are not working. He said the situation could become more difficult when larger numbers of holidaymakers register over Easter and the summer period.

European Commission Response And Possible Suspension

Markus Lammert, the European Commission’s spokesperson for internal affairs, said that 23 million entries and exits have already been recorded under EES and that 12,000 people have been refused entry. He said the system has operated “largely without issues,” and added that member states are continuing to work on improvements.

From 10 April, EES is due to be in use at every border point for all eligible passengers. However, countries are allowed to partially suspend the system during the summer, until September, if needed. Jankovec said this flexibility would be necessary if conditions at border control become unsustainable.

He warned that without improvements to equipment and staffing, waiting times could reach five to six hours. Airports Council International Europe said close coordination with border authorities would be needed to ensure the system can be suspended in time if required.

Travel Industry Calls For Better Planning

On Thursday, travel association ABTA said border authorities were not making full use of their ability to reduce checks when needed, and said this had led to passengers being caught in lengthy delays. The group said that alongside using contingency measures, destinations and border authorities need to plan more carefully for peak travel periods.

Julia Lo Bue-Said advised travellers to prepare for long waits during the February half-term and beyond. She said people should plan for the worst at busy times and make sure they have refreshments and something to keep children occupied.

Featured image credits: Live and Let’s Fly

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.