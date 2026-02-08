Gizmo App Uses AI Prompts To Turn Ideas Into Interactive Mini Apps

A Feed Built Around Play, Not Just Video

Gizmo, a mobile app from startup Atma Sciences, is offering a new way to create and share interactive media by letting users build mini applications using text, photos, sound, and touch, all displayed in a vertical feed similar to TikTok or Reels.

Unlike traditional short-form video apps, Gizmo is designed around interaction rather than passive viewing. Depending on the type of creation, users can poke, swipe, tap, draw, or drag on the screen to engage with each mini app. These creations, called Gizmos, can take the form of interactive puzzles, memes, art, animations, or other digital objects. Users can like and comment on them and can also remix existing Gizmos to make their own versions.

Prompt-Based Creation Without Coding

Gizmo does not require users to know how to code or even to use vibe coding. Instead, creators type a natural language prompt describing what they want to make. The app uses AI coding technology to generate the code behind the experience and renders the visuals so the app functions smoothly.

According to the company’s FAQ, apps are reviewed using a mix of AI and human moderation to address safety concerns.

Company Background And Funding

Gizmo is developed by New York-based Atma Sciences, co-founded by Rudd Fawcett and Brandon Francis, with Josh Siegel as chief executive and Daniel Amitay as chief technology officer. Data from PitchBook shows the company raised a $5.49 million seed round last year from First Round Capital and other investors.

The company’s website describes its focus as combining advanced technology with simple foundations, starting with its creativity app. None of the founders responded to interview requests from TechCrunch made through email, investor contacts, and LinkedIn. An investor said the team is not yet ready to speak publicly.

How The App Feels To Use

Gizmo’s feed is filled with a variety of mini apps rather than repeated content, creating an experience that blends elements of short-form video feeds with interactive design tools. The app keeps creation prompt-based and simple, rather than introducing a programming language for advanced control.

In testing, the AI quickly generated a mini quiz, though adjustments were needed, such as fixing a title that appeared cut off at the top of the screen. Finished creations can be shared in the app’s feed, sent directly to friends, or posted to social media using a unique link.

Early Growth And Availability

Market intelligence firm Appfigures estimates Gizmo has about 600,000 installs, with roughly half coming from the United States. The app was introduced with little promotion less than six months ago, and about 235,000 of its downloads came in December, representing 39% of the total.

From October to December, installs grew 312%, with December up 50% month over month and November up 180% from October. Gizmo is available on both iOS and Android.

Featured image credits: Gizmo

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.