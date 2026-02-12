Garage Door Fix Earns Second Consecutive Consumer Choice Award in Alberta, Consolidates Calgary Operations Under National Brand

For the second year running, Garage Door Fix has taken home a Consumer Choice Award in the garage door industry category. The garage door repair and installation company, headquartered right here in Calgary, Alberta, is also making a big move with its online presence. Starting now, Calgary customers will find the company at garagedoorfix.ca/calgary/ instead of the old calgarygaragedoorfix.com address, bringing everything under one national brand.

Stan and Marta Klugman started Garage Door Fix as a small family-owned garage door service provider in Calgary. What began as a local operation has grown into something much bigger. Today, the company holds more than 2,500 verified five-star reviews on Google, making it one of the most reviewed garage door businesses in Western Canada. Garage Door Fix now runs service locations in Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon, and the Klugmans have their sights set on expanding into more Canadian markets.

The Consumer Choice Award program dates back to 1987 and has become a trusted benchmark for Canadian businesses. Independent researchers survey thousands of consumers in cities across the country, asking about service quality, value, and their overall experience. Garage Door Fix picked up the award in the garage door industry category for the second year, a notable achievement for any Calgary-based company. When homeowners or commercial property managers are looking for a reliable contractor, this type of third-party recognition often helps narrow down the options.

The shift from calgarygaragedoorfix.com to garagedoorfix.ca/calgary/ is part of a bigger picture. Garage Door Fix is scaling nationally, and a unified website helps keep the brand consistent across all locations. This kind of domain consolidation has become pretty standard among home service providers that expand beyond a single market. For Calgary customers, nothing changes on the ground. The same local technicians handle the work. Scheduling, service details, and contact information just live at a new web address now.

Garage Door Fix has secured something unique in the Canadian market: exclusive authorized dealer status for Ryterna. The European garage door manufacturer, based out of Lithuania, specializes in custom-designed garage doors with materials and architectural details that differ from typical North American offerings. Most competitors work with standard domestic brands, so this partnership gives Garage Door Fix a way to offer Canadian homeowners something genuinely different.

Professional garage door services cover more ground than most people realize. Think spring replacement, opener installation, panel repair, track alignment, and weatherproofing. Garage doors are among the largest moving components in a home, and they get a workout. A typical door cycle opens and closes over 1,500 times per year in an active household. Factor in the temperature extremes of Canadian climates, and these systems take a beating. Without specialized equipment and training, homeowners cannot safely tackle most repairs. Garage Door Fix handles both routine maintenance and emergency garage door repair, whether that means fixing broken torsion springs, malfunctioning openers, or doors stuck halfway up.

Co-founder Stan Klugman has watched Garage Door Fix grow from a small Calgary operation into something much larger, but he insists the fundamentals have not shifted. “Garage Door Fix is on a solid growth trajectory, but our core values stay unchanged. Exceptional and affordable garage door services across Canada is our main goal,” Klugman explained. He and his wife Marta continue to oversee operations personally, keeping a direct hand in service quality and customer satisfaction.

Online reviews have become the go-to resource for anyone hiring a home service provider. BrightLocal research shows that 87% of consumers check reviews before choosing a local business, and home improvement and repair rank among the categories where reviews matter most. Garage Door Fix has built up more than 2,500 five-star reviews on Google, which gives the company a real edge. Many garage door companies either lack much of an online presence or carry a mix of positive and negative feedback.

For residential and commercial property owners in Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon, Garage Door Fix offers comprehensive garage door services including new door installation, garage door repair, opener replacement, spring repair, and preventive maintenance programs. The company services all major garage door brands and operates a fleet of fully-equipped service vehicles to handle both routine appointments and same-day emergency calls.

The brand transition takes effect immediately. Existing customers and new clients in Calgary can access Garage Door Fix through the consolidated website at garagedoorfix.ca/calgary/ or by calling the local service line at (403) 990-9536. The company’s Calgary service center remains located at 4407 116 Ave SE #6, Calgary, AB T2Z 3Z4.

