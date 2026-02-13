TutoClub’s Subscription Model Redefines Kids’ Access to Safe, Ad-Free Online Games

TutoClub , the world’s first premium subscription service that unlocks 45+ educational and entertaining games for kids in one safe, 100% ad-free subscription, is bringing the Netflix accessibility model to kids’ gaming. The kids’ gaming platform is excited to announce the launch of the TutoClub Subscription , one subscription that unlocks 45+ kids’ games in one plan and is designed to eliminate the need to purchase dozens of individual games.

As gaming becomes one of the world’s most powerful cultural forces and streaming subscriptions continue to reshape how families access entertainment, TutoClub is stepping up to reimagine kids’ online gaming in line with these trends. According to Modestas Povilaitis, co-founder and CEO of TutoTOONS, just like Netflix changed how families watch movies, TutoClub’s subscription model is changing how kids access games. TutoClub gives unlimited access to 45+ ad-free games for kids, with no in-app purchases, pop-ups, or hidden paywalls.

“We are excited to introduce kids and parents to our TutoClub subscription model,” said Modestas. “Just like Netflix changed how families watch movies, we are changing how kids access games with the TutoClub subscription.”

Designed to offer a safe and fun gaming and learning environment for kids aged 2-8, TutoClub is leading the shift towards healthier and safer screen options in kids’ entertainment. The platform’s safer and simpler model responds to growing concerns from parents about raising digital-native children in an increasingly exploitative digital playground. Under one subscription, TutoClub delivers trusted, worry-free screen time, offering parents peace of mind. At the same time, the subscription service gives children access to a range of curated fun games that also support learning and development of problem-solving skills, creativity, early math, logic, and soft skills.

“While our core goal is to redefine the future of kids’ screen time by providing easy access to safe, ad-free entertainment for kids aged 2-8, we also recognize the importance of child development during this stage. Our games are designed to be fun but also educational,” added Modestas.

In addition to offering 45+ educational and entertaining games in one subscription and a 100% ad-free, safe environment, TutoClub is COPPA and GDPR-compliant and privacy-safe, ensuring kids are protected from exposure to inappropriate content. The TutoClub subscription provides multi-device and cross-platform support, a unified account system that makes it easy for parents to manage their kids’ screen time, and regular content updates. The platform also offers flexibility, allowing parents to first sign up for a free 3-day trial before committing to the affordable monthly or yearly plan.

The launch of the TutoClub subscription model represents a reinvention of digital play for children. The model builds on TutoClub’s promise of a made-for-children digital space where kids can safely learn and play, and parents can feel good about the time their children spend on screens.

Visit TutoClub to sign up for the subscription service and explore the platform’s collection of 45+ fun and educational games for kids.