MiniDoge Joins Stanford Forum 2026 as Speaker and Sponsor in RWA and Web3 Infrastructure Dialogue

On February 2, 2026 (PST), The Future of Tech: Stanford Forum 2026 took place in California, bringing together founders, investors, developers, and researchers to discuss the evolving relationship between Web3, real-world assets (RWA), and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Hosted by Orbis86, OffChain, BrandPR, and Langrenus Fund, the forum featured two thematic panel discussions centered on how compliance, capital markets, and infrastructure are shaping the path for RWA adoption, as well as how Web3 is transitioning from experimentation to practical, real-world integration.

Panel 1: Bringing Trillions On-Chain — Compliance, Capital & the RWA Stack

Sanjeev Birari (Zoniqx), Scott Foo (OrbitalBeam), and Mia Yu (StockFi), moderated by Ken Nim (OffChain Global), explored how real-world assets are increasingly intersecting with digital systems.

Speakers emphasized that the key challenge is not merely asset digitization, but the development of compliant infrastructure, institutional-grade settlement logic, and scalable frameworks that allow traditional capital to interact with emerging digital networks.

The discussion highlighted how regulatory clarity, technical architecture, and financial design must evolve together to enable meaningful RWA participation.

Panel 2: Web3 Beyond the Experiment — The Road to 2026 & Beyond

Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn (Stand With Crypto), Eric Xu (LBank Labs), Lucas Bean (AI & Tech Thought Leader), and Fernando Jia (Intelligence Cubed), moderated by Preethy Padmanabhan (Emergent VC), discussed how Web3 is moving beyond early experimentation into broader real-world relevance.

Topics included how community participation, digital ownership models, and evolving infrastructure are reshaping how people interact with technology, finance, and digital ecosystems.

Speakers noted that Web3’s future impact lies less in speculation and more in how digital systems integrate with everyday economic behavior.

MiniDoge Representative Appears in Official Speaker Lineup

In addition to sponsoring the event, Miggy (Migtoshi Crypto), U.S. Ambassador of MiniDoge, joined the official speaker lineup of the forum.

His participation connected the panel discussions with perspectives from an active Web3 community operating across North America. Rather than presenting a product, the session contributed to the broader dialogue by reflecting on how community-driven participation and everyday economic activity are increasingly intersecting with digital infrastructure conversations.

This positioned MiniDoge not only as a sponsor, but as a participant in the thematic exchange taking place at the forum.

An Academic-Style Dialogue in a Builder Environment

Unlike traditional industry conferences, Stanford Forum 2026 maintained an atmosphere centered on discussion, analysis, and exchange. Attendees engaged directly with speakers during networking sessions, focusing on how RWA, Web3 infrastructure, and digital participation models may influence future technology and financial ecosystems.

By bringing these conversations into a university-adjacent setting, the forum reflected a broader trend of connecting emerging industry discussions with academic and research communities.