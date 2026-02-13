Entrepreneur Libor Zezulka, M.A. Launches Start.Scale.Survive. Business Guide Built on Book OS Platform

The new business book combines print publishing with a companion mobile app, web community, and VIP content hub to transform how entrepreneurs learn and apply business strategies.

Entrepreneur and author Libor Zezulka, M.A., has released “Start.Scale.Survive. Bold Moves, Big Heart, No Excuses,” a business guide built on the revolutionary Book OS platform. The book launched in February 2025 and is now available worldwide through major retailers including Amazon.

The release represents a new approach to business publishing. Unlike traditional books that end on the final page, Start.Scale.Survive. connects readers to a companion app called Scale+, available on both iOS and Android. The platform includes chapter overviews, daily check-ins, checklists, challenges, streaks, badges, and a VIP content hub with bonus chapters, templates, and playbooks.

“I packed years of business experience, hundreds of thousands of pages read, and thousands of hours of deep conversations into this book,” said Libor Zezulka, author of Start.Scale.Survive. “I love taking complex stuff and making it simple. That will come in very handy if you are the kind of person who wants to spend less time overthinking and more time actually building something.”

The book draws from Zezulka’s personal experiences navigating business crises, including frozen bank accounts, near-fatal illness, and unexpected debt from business partnerships. Rather than theoretical frameworks, the guide focuses on practical wisdom about building, scaling, and sustaining companies through difficult periods.

Book OS, the platform powering the release, offers authors a suite of tools including book landing pages, a built-in store for print, ebook, and audio formats, web community features, and mobile apps. Readers can save quotes, share ideas privately or publicly, and participate in chapter-by-chapter discussions.

The content covers the complete business lifecycle. Topics include brand building, customer motivation, timing, attention economics, sales strategies, marketing techniques, growth and scaling, team building, and crisis management. Each chapter connects to actionable resources within the Scale+ app.

Early readers have responded positively to the approach. Reviews describe the book as “a practical, no-nonsense guide grounded in real entrepreneurial experience” and “a masterclass in entrepreneurial realism.” One reader noted it feels “less of a manual and more like a direct conversation with someone who has survived the cycles of success and failure.”

Zezulka brings experience from building multiple companies across Europe, including work with the iRobot brand and ventures in digital publishing and e-commerce. He holds a master’s degree and has spent over five years in journalism before transitioning to entrepreneurship.

The book targets founders, small business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking direct guidance without motivational fluff. The writing style reflects this audience, using straightforward language and real examples rather than academic theory.

Start.Scale.Survive. is available now in digital formats. The Scale+ companion app can be downloaded free from the App Store and Google Play, with VIP content unlocked via QR codes within the book.

About the Author

Libor Zezulka, M.A. is an entrepreneur, author, and investor based in Prague, Europe. His work focuses on business psychology, branding, and making complex topics accessible to general audiences.